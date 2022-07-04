Live
The best 4th of July sales 2022: the hottest tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
By Brendan Griffiths published
The 4th of July sales are live and mark one of the best opportunities of the summer to grab a big discount on some of the coolest tech around. We're all set to bring you highlights of the very best offers too with our live report.
We're on the lookout for deals on 4K TVs, mobile phones, smart home devices, gaming deals, and more today. With Prime Day coming along next week too, July is looking all sorts of tasty and might be the last of the big sales seasons for a while until the Black Friday beast rolls into town in November.
If you're hedging your bets until the Amazon sale next week, be sure to keep an eye on our roundups of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day phone deals especially as we'll be packing them with all the hottest genuine discounts for the phones and wearables we've enjoyed testing in recent times.
Anyway, back to today's 4th of July sales. Unlike Prime Day, they aren't limited to just Amazon and you won't need to be a paid subscriber to take advantage of the discounts either. Directly below we've linked to sale sections that have caught our eye so far and below those, we'll be dropping in select spotlight deal highlights on particular items with the best prices to be found online today.
- Samsung: Instant credit and huge trade-in deals on top Galaxy phones
- Dell: Massive savings on Inspiron and XPS laptops
- Amazon: lots of early Prime Day deals live on home security and TVs today
- Walmart: TVs, cheap Chromebooks, smartwatches, and more all on sale
- Best Buy: Save hundreds on foldable phones, wearables, TVs, and more
- Microsoft: Chunky price reductions across Surface devices and Xbox accessories
You can save $30 today on both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Best Buy. This iteration doesn't feature the rotating bezel of the much more expensive 'Classic' model, but given you're getting all the other same great features, we'll take the savings thank you very much.
In addition to finally creating an operating system that works in sync with Google's Play Store apps the Watch 4 has excellent fitness and health features like heartbeat and blood oxygen monitoring and in-depth sleep measurements that are incredibly accurate. The newly-supported Google Maps is a little fiddly, and you'll certainly want the larger 44mm model for it, but when it all clicks it's fantastic for exploring a new city and leaving your phone in your pocket.
Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review to find out why we put it at the very top of our best Android smartwatch guide.
You can save 50% on this neat little Chromebook today and get a great device for basic working from home/study tasks all for just $149 at Best Buy. That's a stunning price for a laptop and this 14-inch model is a great way to save a lot of money if you're cutting back right now.
4GB of RAM will mean you'll have to take it easy as far as multitasking goes, but we have far more confidence in these specs on a Chromebook than we would a Windows laptop which always struggles with a 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage combo. But with a light and breezy operating system and most media being streamable now, this Chromebook will see you right. If you like the idea of ditching those clunky/over-complicated Windows laptops and want to see some other picks, be sure to take a look at our best Chromebook guide - you'll struggle to find one this affordable though. There might be some more options to choose from next week in our Prime Day Chromebook deals roundup too.
If you've seen our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, you'll know it's one of the hottest phones around right now, but hot damn it's expensive. Well, if you're looking to upgrade, this is a great time to jump in as Samsung is running its promotion where you'll get $100 Samsung credit and can knock off up to $1000 from the price by trading in an older device. That means you could get the incredible S22 Ultra for just $199.99 today. Check out the trade-in options over at Samsung's site.
As big movie and gaming fans, the LG C1 is one of the first things we always look for in big sales events and today hasn't disappointed. You can now get this prestigious, multi-award-winning OLED TV for well under $1000. The 48-inch model is now just $796.99 at Amazon, saving you a huge $703 off the MSRP.
The 120Hz refresh rate is fantastic for PS5 and Series X gaming and VRR support is becoming increasingly important now the consoles are unlocking the feature. The deep blacks and bright colors provided by LG's fantastic display are wonderful for movies too.
