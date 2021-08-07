Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch New Zealand vs Australia rugby online from anywhere.

Can the Wallabies end a near two-decade wait to finally prise the Bledisloe Cup away from their antipodean neighbours?

The omens aren't good for the Aussies, with two of the three matches in this series due to be played at Eden Park, a venue where the Wallabies haven't tasted victory for 35 years.

The Wallabies nevertheless beat New Zealand in a thrilling last meeting between the two sides in the Rugby Championship back in November and will come into this match with a degree of confidence.

Both teams come into this series in good form, with Australia having beaten France in an engrossing three-game series in July.

The All Blacks meanwhile look to be at their ominous best, having clocked up a ridiculous 219 points during their warm-up games against Tonga and Fiji.

It's set to be an unmissable clash for any discerning rugby fan - read on for full details on how to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

New Zealand vs Australia Bledisloe Cup: Where and when?

This first match of the series is set to take place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, August 7.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.05pm NZST local time so that's a 8.05am BST BST start for folks tuning in from the UK and a 3.05am ET start for those in the US. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 5.05pm AEST Saturday afternoon kick off.

How to watch the Bledisloe Cup online from outside your country

