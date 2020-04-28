What you need to know
- A new leak claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive with an upgraded triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor.
- The cameras will apparently have dual optical image stabilization as well.
- The latest leak also claims the Galaxy Fold successor will be priced between $1,780 and $1,980.
A recent Galaxy Fold 2 leak had revealed that the upcoming foldable phone will feature a 120Hz main display, just like the Galaxy S20 series phones. More details regarding the phone's cameras and pricing have now surfaced, courtesy of Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).
More Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks:— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 27, 2020
Camera - The main camera consists of a triple camera configuration with 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization vs. last year at 12/12/16MPs.
According to Young, the Galaxy Fold 2's main camera will have a triple-lens configuration with 12MP, 16MP, and 64MP sensors. Going by their resolution, it is likely that the foldable phone will have a 12MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+ also feature a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.
Price - Between $1780 and $1980. Since they are looking to boost volumes, we think it will be priced around $100 less than last year at $1880-$1895 despite a bigger/better front and main display, a higher resolution camera, the S-Pen and 5G.
Young claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will be priced at around $1,880, despite all the upgrades. The slightly lower price tag and impressive hardware specs will no doubt make the Galaxy Fold 2 a more appealing device than its predecessor. Young also suggests the foldable phone will be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to debut sometime in August.
Samsung Galaxy Fold
The Galaxy Fold is a foldable phone that has been designed to deliver an unrivaled user experience. Its large 7.3-inch main display makes it perfect for multitasking, while the rest of the hardware is also very impressive.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
