  • A new leak claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive with an upgraded triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor.
  • The cameras will apparently have dual optical image stabilization as well.
  • The latest leak also claims the Galaxy Fold successor will be priced between $1,780 and $1,980.

A recent Galaxy Fold 2 leak had revealed that the upcoming foldable phone will feature a 120Hz main display, just like the Galaxy S20 series phones. More details regarding the phone's cameras and pricing have now surfaced, courtesy of Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

According to Young, the Galaxy Fold 2's main camera will have a triple-lens configuration with 12MP, 16MP, and 64MP sensors. Going by their resolution, it is likely that the foldable phone will have a 12MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+ also feature a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

Young claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will be priced at around $1,880, despite all the upgrades. The slightly lower price tag and impressive hardware specs will no doubt make the Galaxy Fold 2 a more appealing device than its predecessor. Young also suggests the foldable phone will be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to debut sometime in August.

