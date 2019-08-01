Samsung's big phone release for this second half of the year is the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 10, but that's not the only handset that the company is working on. Recently, a leaked render of a new Galaxy Active phone made an appearance.

As we can see in the render, the Galaxy Active has a very rugged design. It's likely water and dust-proof to some degree with military-grade drop protection, but specifics on this front are unknown. There is a lock of some kind on the back of the phone, along with a single rear camera and a fingerprint sensor.

Moving to the front of the Galaxy Active, there's a display with pretty large bezels by 2019 standards. There are also three physical buttons for Home, Back, and Multitasking.

Samsung used to be pretty consistent with releasing Active variants of its flagship Galaxy S phones, but the last one that was released was the Galaxy S8 Active from 2017. There were rumors of a Galaxy S9 Active, but that never came to fruition. With that said, the phone shown in this new render looks identical to what was thought to be the S9 Active when it was spotted during MWC 2019 earlier this year.

In regards to possible specs, the rumor mill was previously suggesting a 5.2-inch 2540 x 1440 display, Exynos 9610 processor, and a hefty 4,500 mAh battery back when the S9 Active was being talked about.

Outside of that, however, not much else is known about this mystery Active phone. The AT&T logo in the status bar suggests the phone will at least be sold on the carrier (or be an exclusive), and the date of August 9 on the lock screen hints that the phone could be announced very soon — perhaps at Samsung's Unpacked event next Wednesday alongside the Note 10?

Whatever's going on here, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any updates and keep you posted.

