A Chromebook is amazingly quick to set up, but there's a difference between setting a laptop up and really settling in with it. I've been working full-time from a Chromebook for three years and after leapfrogging from review unit to review unit last year, I think I've gotten it down to a science. If your new Chromebook feels new and awkward and not as fun as you were expecting, let me help you make this your new computing home.

No one really likes having to put in their password every single time they wake their Chromebook up, and with the beauty of Smart Lock, we don't have to! After you pair your phone to your Chromebook and go through the initial setup, the only time you'll have to put in your password is when you first turn on your Chromebook so long as your phone is unlocked when you wake the Chromebook up. It takes a few seconds for your phone and Chromebook to talk to each other when you wake up a Chromebook, but it's about as long as it would take me to put in my password anyway and since my watch keeps my phone unlocked via Smart Lock, Smart Lock keeps my Chromebook unlocked for 95% of the day, too. How to unlock your Chromebook with Smart Lock Customize your dock with the most important apps The dock at the bottom of the screen with the status icons and a small bevy of app icons is referred to by Chrome OS as the shelf, and while it comes with the "essentials" already pinned to it, I highly recommend adjusting the apps here so that you don't have to dip into the app drawer as often. Here are the apps I keep pinned to my dock, but you can choose the ones that make the most sense to you:

Files — I reference a lot of photos and downloads, so the Files app stays pinned in the first position so it's the easiest to tap.

Chrome — It's almost always open so it only makes sense to keep it pinned.

Google Play — Whether I'm hunting for new apps or just updating the ones I already have, it's a good idea to keep Google Play front and center.

Calendar Clock — Remember clicking on the time on Windows and seeing that handy little calendar? That's what this Chrome app does, complete with the option to add world clocks for multiple time zones. This app was super handy for seeing what time it was in Turkey when my boss was there last summer, so I wouldn't bother him at 2 AM with inane questions.

Google Messages — As part of connecting your phone to your Chromebook, you can sync text messages through Google Messages and answer them without having to pick up your phone. This was more useful to me six months ago when I wasn't jumping between phones as frequently, but when I settle on a phone for a while, it's super useful.

Fanfiction.net Android app — Yes, I'm a 28-year-old who still likes to read fanfics. KCS is a goddamn genius with Star Trek and it's great offline entertainment that won't burn battery as fast as games or movies.

Settings — You might not need to go into Settings that often, but I've been writing a lot of how-tos recently so I've pinned Settings so I can open it more quickly. Some people prefer a more measured approach to pinned apps, but 7 doesn't seem too cluttered to me, and there's still plenty of room for more apps when I need to multitask. Get a good text expander When you want to put in special symbols on a Windows, there's these funny little cheat codes called alt codes that you can use to summon hundreds of uncommon symbols — y'know if you can actually remember the codes — but since Alt is used on a lot of common shortcuts in Chrome OS, Alt codes aren't supported. This isn't a huge problem for most people unless you need to frequently use an accented letter or special character, like my oh so precious em dash. That's where a text expander comes in handy. Text expander extensions are available in the Chrome Web Store and work when typing in most websites, though they won't work in Android apps or some text editors like Google Drive — Google Drive has its own dedicated text expander. The text expander I've been using for the last two years is Auto Text Expander, which is easy to edit, unobtrusive, and lets me add and remove entries on the fly. I use my em dash expansion the most — I might have a problem with how many of these I use — but I also have them stored away for handy links and I add them for hashtags during a livetweeting. Memorize your keyboard shortcuts

As we just mentioned, there's a fair number of shortcuts that use Alt on a Chromebook, but there's still plenty that use Ctrl and Shift, too. There's some essential keyboard shortcuts everyone should know, but the one you absolutely should remember above all others is an Alt Shortcut: Alt + [ — locks current window to the left side of the screen

— locks current window to the left side of the screen Alt + ] — locks current window to the right side of the screen

— locks current window to the right side of the screen Alt + = — maximizes current window This makes split-screening and multitasking on a Chromebook a breeze, and I absolutely wish these shortcuts worked with the Chrome browser whenever I pop back to a Windows machine for podcasting and more intense editing. Shortcuts will set you free if you take the time to learn them, so pay attention! There will be a test. 18 Chromebook keyboard shortcuts every student should know Set a Chrome theme — or make a Chrome theme

Chrome's default white theme is okay, I guess, but why settle for okay when you can make it look cool? Chrome themes have been around since before Chromebooks existed, and while they don't extend to the Files or Settings app, or any system dialogs, they do theme the Chrome browser bars and the New Tab page. I recommend a colorful or a dark theme over the white — you know me, I believe in using a dark theme everywhere possible — but there's also graphic themes that overlay patterns or pictures over the background of the tabs bar. There's thousands of themes available, from adorable kitties to pretty pink triangles and tropical beaches. Just browse around and find one that suits your fancy. Check out great themes on the Chrome Web Store

Don't like any of the pre-made themes? That's okay; we can make our own!

A new trick that was added in the last year — one that made me squee like the nerdy schoolgirl I am inside — was the ability for you to select or create simple color-based themes rather than having to rely on someone else to make them for you. You don't need to download any extra extensions or apps to create these themes, and you can even set a personal photo as a backdrop for the New Tab page, if you'd like to see a calming picture each time you crank open a new tab or window. How to create a custom theme Open a new tab in the Chrome Browser. In the bottom right corner of the new tab screen, tap the pencil icon. Tap Color and theme. Tap a color scheme you like. If you want to pick a unique color for your theme, tap the first option with the eyedropper icon. Select the hex color you want. Hit the Enter key on your keyboard. If you'd like to add a personal image for the New Tab page, tap Background. If not, tap Done. Tap one of the pre-set images or Upload from device. Select the image you want to use. Tap Open. Set up Night Light Night Light automatically tints your screen at night to block some of the blue light, making it easier to avoid eye strain and wind down at the end of the day. Night Light is a toggle in that main system menu you get when you click on the time, but you can also set it to turn on and off automatically at set times, or sunset to sunrise based on your time zone. Open Settings. Scroll down to Device and tap Display. Under Night Light, tap the drop down to the right of Schedule. Select Sunset to Sunrise or Custom. If you select Custom, drag and drop the start/stop times along the timeline. Download some Android apps