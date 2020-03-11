Amazon Music users in the U.S. can now ask Alexa far more specific requests for music, including the ability to request specific versions of a song or album, ask for music in a different language, and even hear popular artists introduce their own singles and albums. That means when you ask Alexa to play the live version of your favorite artists's most popular song, it's far more likely Alexa will actually be able to understand your request and deliver the exact music you're wanting to hear.

Alexa's understanding of music has deepened significantly with this latest update, which includes the ability to request completely different versions of your favorite songs, including acapella, live, remastered, remix, lullaby, deluxe, acoustic, instrumental, compilations, and even kids versions (hello, Kids Bop). Alexa even understands context now, so if you request the album version of the live song that's playing, all you need to do is say "Alexa, play the album version of this" instead of having to make a completely new, detailed request.