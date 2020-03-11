What you need to know
- Alexa now understands what different versions of songs are, including album, live, acoustic, and more.
- You can also request music in different languages, even music by your favorite artists.
- Alexa also has a more natural-sounding voice, and some albums will now be introduced by the artist themselves.
Amazon Music users in the U.S. can now ask Alexa far more specific requests for music, including the ability to request specific versions of a song or album, ask for music in a different language, and even hear popular artists introduce their own singles and albums. That means when you ask Alexa to play the live version of your favorite artists's most popular song, it's far more likely Alexa will actually be able to understand your request and deliver the exact music you're wanting to hear.
Alexa's understanding of music has deepened significantly with this latest update, which includes the ability to request completely different versions of your favorite songs, including acapella, live, remastered, remix, lullaby, deluxe, acoustic, instrumental, compilations, and even kids versions (hello, Kids Bop). Alexa even understands context now, so if you request the album version of the live song that's playing, all you need to do is say "Alexa, play the album version of this" instead of having to make a completely new, detailed request.
Folks who enjoy listening to music in different languages, be it to understand the lyrics better or to just have a more authentic experience, can request a specific language version of a song something in the broader genre. Amazon's examples include Italian dinner music, Mandarin pop, or Spanish workout music. Alexa now understands over 60 languages including the additions of Vietnamese, Persian, Nigerian, Ukrainian, Romanian, Maori, and Icelandic.
This new language request feature also extends to specific artists, meaning you can request the French version of that new pop song that's stuck in your head. This even includes requesting songs from a specific artist in a specific language, like requesting Spanish songs by Nicki Minaj. Lastly, you'll find that Alexa's voice now sounds more natural, especially when introducing songs and albums that are about to be played. Top artists like The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez will now even introduce their own albums, giving a more personal touch to the music you listen to every day.
Amazon Music is gunning for Spotify and Apple Music, and the plan is working
Did you get an emergency alert on your Android phone? Here are the details
Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Whisper app quietly leaked sensitive info on nearly 900 million users
Recently, security researchers discovered an open database online hosting nearly 900 million records from the secret-sharing app Whisper. Along with the records, it also included identifying information such as the user's age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, location coordinates from their last post, and more.
Tech companies to meet with White House regarding the coronavirus outbreak
Apple, Microsoft and Google are among six firms who will meet with the White House today, March 11, to discuss coordinating a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The best Alexa-compatible smart lights
Amazon's Echo ecosystem of smart speakers is great for controlling smart bulbs from brands like LIFX and Philips Hue. The only trick is choosing the right bulb.