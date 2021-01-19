Acer's been cranking out the Chromebooks recently, including the Ryzen-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 that debuted just last week at CES 2021, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Bringing four new Chromebooks to BETT — a huge education conference in London — Acer is offering tailored solutions for students in different situations and districts working with different budgets. There's two 2-in-1 Chromebooks and two clamshells, and each has a standout feature of its own.

Source: Acer

Starting with the Spin series, the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 is a 12-inch touchscreen 2-in-1 with a 3:2 aspect ratio, giving you a taller screen that can see further down a webpage at a time. Many love the 3:2 aspect ratio on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 because it's allegedly more productivity-focused. At the very least it'll give you a bigger canvas to doodle on when you get bored during class — I mean practice your artistic craftsmanship while processing auditory material. The Spin 512 will start at $429.99 in North America.

Both the Spin 512 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 511 have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreens that are scratch-resistant and feature an antimicrobial coating that will stave off odor and stain-causing bacteria — no, it's not rated to kill COVID-19 — and that coating is also applied to the spill-resistant keyboard, touchpad and palm rests. The ports and hinges are reinforced, and both Chromebooks are tested to MIL-STD810H with four-foot drop tests and the ability to withstand over 100 pounds of downward force when it sits at the bottom of your kid's overstuffed backpack. Both are also powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 or N5100 depending on the configuration.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 is another touchscreen 2-in-1 with a more traditional 16.9 aspect ratio and 1366x768 screen. It's nice and compact, has plenty of ports and will start at $399.99 when it launches in April.