The Nest Wifi system is made up of two devices: a router that plugs into your modem or fiber optic cable, and a satellite that extends connectivity. The satellite is interesting because it integrates a Google Assistant speaker in the base. Google says it integrated the same speaker as the new Nest Mini, delivering better bass. The design itself ties in very well with the rest of Google's smart home products, so if you already have a Google Home, the Nest Wifi will integrate seamlessly.

Google debuted its first mesh Wi-Fi router back in 2016, and the search giant has revealed that Google Wifi is the best-selling mesh router system in the U.S. and Canada. Google is now rolling out an updated variant dubbed Nest Wifi that brings considerable upgrades.

One of the features that differentiates Google Wifi from other routers is the ease of use, and that's thankfully unchanged. You'll be able to set up the Nest Wifi via the Google Home app, and you can also share Wi-Fi password with guests, prioritize devices, set up a guest network, conduct bandwidth tests, or change the password. You'll also be able to manage separate homes straight from Google Home.

Google is touting double the speeds as Google Wifi, and 25% better coverage. The company says a two-pack will deliver whole home coverage for a 3,800-square-foot home, and you can add more points as needed. The Nest Wifi is compatible with Google Wifi, so if you've already invested in Google's mesh router system, you can add Nest Wifi points for additional coverage.

Nest Wifi is available in three color options — Snow, Sand, and Mist — and you'll be able to pre-order the mesh Wi-Fi system from later today. Sales kick off from November 4, and you can get a two-pack with a router and satellite for $269. A three-pack with two satellites will set you back $349.