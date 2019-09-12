All the conveniences Nest Learning (3rd Gen) Budget buy Nest E The latest Nest Learning Thermostat works with almost every type of HVAC system, has a display that's readable from across the room, and supports Farsight to help save money by knowing when you're home. It even comes in seven different colors for you to choose from. It's not cheap, though. $248 at Amazon Pros Learns your patterns and creates a heating and cooling schedule accordingly

Nest makes easy-to-install and easy-to-use smart thermostats, and both the 3rd-generation model and the Nest E are current products that work great. They both work for almost every type of HVAC system and can even control a water boiler for steam heat or hot water. The differences are more than just cosmetic, though.

Get smart and save money

The major difference you need to know is that the Nest E doesn't support Nest's Farsight tech. It's the feature that can sense you walking in the door, will wake up the thermostat, and can override any energy-saving settings you might have programmed for the times you're not home. That way the thermostat can change the temperature of your home to your preferred settings even if it didn't expect you to be home. The Nest E does have a proximity and occupancy sensor, but it's not quite the same and doesn't work nearly as well.

Nest Learning (3rd Gen) Nest E Wi-Fi Yes Yes Android App Yes Yes iOS App Yes Yes Dimensions Diameter 3.3 inches

Depth 1.1 inches Diameter 3.3 inches

Depth 1.14 inches Display 2.0 inch

480 x 480 px 1.76 inch

320 x 320 px Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n

802.15.4

Bluetooth LE 802.11 a/b/g/n

802.15.4

Bluetooth LE App-control Nest App

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant Nest App

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant Sensors Temperature

Humidity

Proximity

Occupancy

Ambient Light

Magnetic Temperature

Humidity

Proximity

Occupancy

Ambient Light

Magnetic Features Auto-Schedule

Airwave

Nest Leaf

Auto-Away

Energy History

Time to Temperature

System Match

Early On

Heat Pump Balance

Water / Boiler control

Farsight Auto-Schedule

Airwave

Nest Leaf

Auto-Away

Energy History

Time to Temperature

System Match

Early On

Heat Pump Balance

Water / Boiler control Colors Stainless Steel

White

Black

Copper

Polished Steel

Brass

Mirror black White Trim Ring Polished metal Polycarbonate

If you want a simple to install and use smart thermostat that will save you money on your heating and cooling bills, Nest has you covered. Both models are compatible with most HVAC systems and a combination of the Nest App and your favorite Smart Home Assistant will keep you comfortable while saving potentially hundreds every year.

There are three differences that matter between the Nest Learning (3rd Gen) and the Nest E: the look of the unit itself, the number of HVAC systems they are compatible with, and support for Nest's Farsight tech. The first is readily obvious; the Nest E comes in a white polycarbonite shell. It doesn't have any other color options. If you're really particular about your thermostat having a specific look you might be happier with the Nest Learning (3rd Gen), which has seven color options.

The Nest E's display is also smaller and thus gives less information at a glance than the more expensive Nest Learning (3rd Gen). Though it's worth mentioning that a field-of-view effect makes the Nest E's display look like part of the unit and not a screen, which is a nice touch.

Nest Learning's Farsight knows when you are home and adjusts the target temperature as needed.

Second, Farsight is a Nest feature that's designed to let you know what's going on from across the room. Most people love it for one reason — when they come home they can see that the Nest knows they are home, has adjusted the target temperature (if needed), and has an indicator that says everything is working as expected. The Nest E lacks Farsight and doesn't have the sensor required to adjust the temperature like that.

This isn't a dealbreaker, though. The Nest E does have proximity and occupancy sensors that tell it someone is at home so it too can make adjustments. Thing is, you just don't know it from across the room — you'll have to walk over and check or use the app on your phone.

Farsight is a nifty feature, but it isn't absolutely necessary. The Nest Learning's better display and broader selection of colors might be, though. Your home is an investment and matching any decor is often worth some added costs.

Lastly, the Nest Learning Thermostat works with 95% of 24V heating and cooling systems while the Nest E only works with 85% of systems. The compatibility level is high for both units. However, depending on what you have in your home, you might only be able to use the Nest Learning (3rd Gen).

Both units use Wi-Fi and can be controlled with an app. You can even set them up with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant in order to initiate voice controls. One final thing to know about both models is that they both lack support for Apple Homekit. If you're using Homekit as your smart home platform of choice, you'll need to go with an Ecobee, which is also an excellent choice.

In the end

The Nest Learning (3rd Gen) offers more conveniences and works with a larger range of heating and cooling systems. It can sense that you're home from across the room and changes the temperatures to match your preferences. It even has seven different colors to choose from, so you can pick one that matches your home decor. Overall this is the best pick, especially for those that prefer all of the bells and whistles.

However, if your main goal is to purchase an inexpensive-yet-reliable thermostat you can't go wrong with the Nest E. It offers most of the same functions you'd find with the Nest Learning (3rd Gen), aside from Farsight, and it's much cheaper. You'll only have one color option, and the display won't be as easy to read from afar, but the white design tends to look good with most house walls. Just make sure to check that it's compatible with your HVAC system before you buy it.

