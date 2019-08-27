The Nest Hello is probably my most-used piece of smart home tech. It works as a security camera, an intercom and, alongside my Nest x Yale door lock, a way to let people into my house when I'm not there. It's great.

But like many smart doorbells, it can't do anything about packages left at the door — a practice that, with drivers from Amazon, UPS, FedEx and other delivery companies increasingly pressed for time during busy shifts, is occuring with more frequency these days. UPS drivers ring my doorbell and leave my package on my front step. FedEx doesn't even do me the courtesy of ringing the bell so I have to scrub through my timeline like an animal to check when something was delivered, or stolen.

After nearly 18 months on the market, Nest is upgrading its smart doorbell with a new feature: package tracking. Rolling out today in the U.S., the company says that with its existing Activity Zones feature, which lets you draw an area of the cameras field of view to patrol, it will detect when a package has been dropped off and, separately, when it's been picked up.