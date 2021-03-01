The Voice returns to NBC for its 20th season full of unbelievable vocalists, show-stopping covers, and of course a few surprises, too. Former judge Nick Jonas is back this season along with season 19 coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. The season will begin with the iconic "Blind Auditions" round where this year's contestants will sing their hearts out to hopefully earn a spot on one of the revered coaches' teams. Following the first stage of the competition are the Battle Rounds and the Knockouts, after which the Live Performance Shows will take place this spring. Brandy, Darren Criss, Luis Fonsi, and Dan + Shay will also appear this season as advisors for the contestants.

The Voice Season 20: Where and when? Season 20 of The Voice premieres on NBC this Monday, March 1 at 8PM ET. New episodes of the show air every Monday and Tuesday with a two-hour timeslot on Monday nights and an hour-long show on Tuesdays. How to watch The Voice live from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch The Voice in the U.S. and Canada further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 20 of the show when you're outside of North America, you might have a bit of trouble due to location restrictions blocking the content from being streamed in your area. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile so you can browse the web anonymously and watch as if you're located somewhere else. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. There are plenty more VPNs on sale right now if ExpressVPN isn't right for you.

How to watch The Voice in the U. S. If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Voice the day after they air for free on NBC's streaming service Peacock. You can also snag a Peacock Premium membership for $4.99 per month to access even more content or go ad-free by upgrading to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month. Then again, if you're hoping to watch as the show airs live, this won't be a good option. However there are a few live TV streaming services out there that will let you watch The Voice as it airs live. Sling TV is our favorite service for streaming NBC live in the United States. It has plans starting at just $35 per month as well as add-on packages so you can watch additional channels that aren't included in the base plans. There's even a free 3-day trial so you can check it out before paying for the service. NBC is included with the Sling Blue plan, as well as the Sling Orange + Blue plan.