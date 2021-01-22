Think back to a time before tapping your phone to a register or vending machine was a real thing that people did every day. In those days, you used a credit card, or you hoped that you went to a store that supported one of those new NFC terminals that only worked half the time.

If you used a Samsung phone with Samsung Pay, however, it didn't matter where you shopped. You could always pay with your phone. It used a technology called MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), which basically lets your phone be read like any credit or debit card that uses a magnetic strip across the back of it.

MST works by generating a magnetic signal very similar to a credit card's. That magnetic signal is then transferred to almost any payment terminal with a card reader. If a terminal can use your debit or credit card, it can use your Samsung phone with MST. It's just one of those magical hacks we take for granted.

Then along comes the Galaxy S21 without MST and all that Samsung had built was seemingly torn asunder. But not really.

MST was one of those features that came about just when it was needed. It's now been killed off because it's no longer needed.

Your bank hates any sort of magnetic stripe payment reading and any recent card you've been issued probably has some sort of tap and pay system like NFC or chip-and-PIN. That's because your bank hates paying out money for fraudulent payments, which are more likely to happen when shooting magnetic signals around to terminal and card readers and skimmers than it is to happen with close contact systems like NFC. Samsung prefers NFC payments because credit card companies and banks prefer it, and that means more of them are likely to participate in Samsung Pay.

Of course, that means whatever you're trying to give a digital representation of your cash to also has to support NFC or chip-and-PIN or ESP or whatever your bank thinks is best. That's the rub because it puts us back to square one in many places where NFC payment systems just aren't available in any sort of numbers.