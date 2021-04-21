One of the fears of buying an expensive, foldable smartphone is not only the practicality of certain form factors (which may still be for debate) but also the fragility of the devices. That's something MrMobile had to learn the hard way once before with the Moto Razr 5G, and something he's once again experiencing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is what made him really consider what the Huawei Mate X2 is trying to accomplish and why it just might work.

Despite possibly being the best foldable phone in a market with so few, Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners have apparently reported cracking along the crease of the inner display, something that also happened to MrMobile. While that may not have been too much of a surprise for this $2000 folding phone, it did make him appreciate Huawei's attempt at perfecting Samsung's design by borrowing from other folding phones. It also made him appreciate Samsung's Premiere service that you get when you purchase a foldable from the company.

You can check out MrMobile's impressions of the Huawei Mate X2 below, where he dives into the design, cameras, and how it stacks up against the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Of course, given Huawei's ongoing battles with the U.S., snagging one could prove difficult, especially if you rely on Google services. Still, it's interesting to see how Huawei might be doing foldable phones better than Samsung.