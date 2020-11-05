What you need to know
- Motorola has launched a 5G-enabled budget phone alongside the Moto G9 Power.
- The new Moto G 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
- It will soon go on sale in select markets across Europe for €300.
Back in July this year, Motorola unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus, its first Moto G series phone to offer 5G connectivity. The company has now quietly unveiled the regular Moto G 5G, its most affordable 5G-enabled phone yet.
Motorola's new Moto G 5G features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a follow-up to last year's Snapdragon 730 series. The phone has a 6.7-inch Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution, a centered hole-punch cutout, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Around the back is a triple-camera module with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You also get a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a 16MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP52 water resistance. Like the Moto G9 Power announced earlier today, the Moto G 5G will ship with Android 10 out of the box.
The Moto G 5G starts at €300 in Europe for the base 4GB/128GB version. Motorola says the phone will soon be available in Europe and will be making its way to select markets across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.
Motorola One 5G
The Motorola One 5G is among the more affordable 5G-enabled phones available currently. It offers a smooth 90Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, expandable storage, as well as a headphone jack.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Are you using a case with your Pixel 5?
Featuring an aluminum design and soft-touch finish, the Pixel 5 is one of the more durable flagships we've seen this year. Do you plan on using a case with it?
Jabra Elite 85t review: Big upgrades, at a cost
With ANC and improved sound quality, Jabra's sequel to the Elite 75t is bigger and better in almost every way.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.