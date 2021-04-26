What you need to know
- Motorola has launched yet another new budget phone.
- The new Moto G20 comes with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- It will be going on sale in Europe later this week for €149.
Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola unveiled two new Moto G series phones in India last week, including its first budget phone with a 108MP camera. Less than a week after the launch of the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60, Motorola has now announced a new entry-level phone called the Moto G20.
The new Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with the same HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate as the Moto G30, one of Motorola's best cheap Android phones. Powering the phone is a "custom designed" Unisoc T700 octa-core processor with 2 ARM Cortex-A72 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset has been paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
In the camera department, the Moto G20 has a quad-camera array on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13MP sensor on the front. You also get a large 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver "over two days" of endurance on a single charge. Disappointingly, however, the Moto G20 only supports 10W charging speeds.
Moving on to the software, the Moto G20 runs Android 11 out of the box with Motorola's My UX customizations on top. The phone will be going on sale in select markets across Europe starting later this week for €149 ($180). It comes in two color options: Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink.
