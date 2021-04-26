Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola unveiled two new Moto G series phones in India last week, including its first budget phone with a 108MP camera. Less than a week after the launch of the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60, Motorola has now announced a new entry-level phone called the Moto G20.

The new Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with the same HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate as the Moto G30, one of Motorola's best cheap Android phones. Powering the phone is a "custom designed" Unisoc T700 octa-core processor with 2 ARM Cortex-A72 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset has been paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.