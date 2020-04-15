The Motorola RAZR debuted in India a month ago, but the phone never went on sale due to the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was set to end on April 15, but it has been extended until May 3.

Motorola India has now provided a statement saying the RAZR is now scheduled to go on sale in the country from May 6.

Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.

While the RAZR generated a lot of interest before its launch, the final product was far from ideal. The camera was laughably bad for a $300 device, let alone one that costs five times as much. Then there's the issue with the build quality, with the foldable screen unlikely to stand the test of time.

Then there's how much it costs in India. With a retail price of ₹124,999 ($1,635), the Motorola RAZR costs ₹15,000 ($200) more than Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. If you are in the market for a new foldable, do yourself a favor and get the Galaxy Z Flip.