What you need to know
- Motorola RAZR is set to go on sale in India on May 3 — three days after the lockdown is scheduled to end.
- The phone costs a staggering ₹124,999 ($1,635) in the country, $200 more than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.
- Poor camera and issues with hardware make the RAZR a non-starter in the country.
The Motorola RAZR debuted in India a month ago, but the phone never went on sale due to the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was set to end on April 15, but it has been extended until May 3.
Motorola India has now provided a statement saying the RAZR is now scheduled to go on sale in the country from May 6.
Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020).
We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.
While the RAZR generated a lot of interest before its launch, the final product was far from ideal. The camera was laughably bad for a $300 device, let alone one that costs five times as much. Then there's the issue with the build quality, with the foldable screen unlikely to stand the test of time.
Then there's how much it costs in India. With a retail price of ₹124,999 ($1,635), the Motorola RAZR costs ₹15,000 ($200) more than Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. If you are in the market for a new foldable, do yourself a favor and get the Galaxy Z Flip.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Featuring a clamshell form factor with a secondary display on the outer shell, the Galaxy Z Flip is the most refined foldable phone we've seen yet. The hinge is more durable this time around, and the design combined with the hardware makes it the foldable to get right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Sony assists indie devs, Nest reduces quality
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
OnePlus 8 Pro pre-orders come with $120 in free accessories
Eager to pre-order the OnePlus 8 Pro? If you do so from OnePlus's website, you can get the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Z Wireless earbuds for free — a total value of $120!
What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus knows that you can do a lot with a good lens filter. That's why it built one into the OnePlus 8 Pro!
Ensure the Moto G7 doesn't ever run out of storage with these microSD cards
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7! And nobody likes running out of storage, especially for those who don't upgrade their phone on a yearly basis. So make sure you have enough to last for years to come.