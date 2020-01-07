Motorola is now rolling out the Android 10 update for the One Vision. Users can expect to receive the update (alongside the Android January 2020 security update) anytime between now and February, and some have already gotten it .

The upgrade to Android 10 began on January 6, 2020, and is released in stages. We expect all devices to receive the update by February 6, 2020.

You'll need to have a carrier unlocked device for this round of updates as Motorola doesn't seem to be rolling it out for locked devices just yet.

Being an Android One device, it'll essentially be the same stock Android One experience that users know and love. You'll find the new dark theme, revamped permissions, overhauled notifications, and new gesture navigation system.

It's a great time to own an Android One phone. OEMs like Nokia are also rolling out Android 10 to their budget phones. Yesterday, HMD Global rolled out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, and today the company delivered the update to the 7 Plus. Motorola's still yet to update other devices like One Macro or its Moto G line, but those can't be far behind.

Best Android One Phones in 2020

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.