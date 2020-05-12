What you need to know
- Motorola has announced that the Edge+ will receive at least two Android OS upgrades.
- That means the phone will see updates to Android 11 and Android 12.
- Previously, Motorola was promising just a single update.
Later this week on May 14, Motorola officially launches the Edge+ — its first proper flagship phone in years. This is an important device for the company, and thankfully, it's darn good at what it does.
One of the major sticking points of the Edge+ is that Motorola was only promising one major Android upgrade, which as you might expect, was seen as a considerable letdown for a phone that costs $1,000. Now, the company is rethinking that policy.
On May 12, Motorola announced that it's now promising at least two Android upgrades for the Edge+. Seeing as how the phone ships with Android 10, that means it'll be updated to at least Android 12.
Motorola hasn't been known for timely or long-term updates ever since Google sold it to Lenovo, but this is a step forward that we love to see. Even better, it's not an isolated incident. Just yesterday, Motorola announced it was rolling out Android 10 to the RAZR and promised an Android 11 update at some point later on.
There's still the fact that cheaper Motorola phones, like the G Power and G Stylus, will continue to abide by Motorola's one-update rule. It's unlikely that'll change anytime soon, but even so, I'm still happy to see that the company's more premium devices are getting better long-term support.
If you were on the fence about getting the Edge+, does this announcement make you more inclined to now buy the phone?
