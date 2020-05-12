Later this week on May 14, Motorola officially launches the Edge+ — its first proper flagship phone in years. This is an important device for the company, and thankfully, it's darn good at what it does.

One of the major sticking points of the Edge+ is that Motorola was only promising one major Android upgrade, which as you might expect, was seen as a considerable letdown for a phone that costs $1,000. Now, the company is rethinking that policy.

On May 12, Motorola announced that it's now promising at least two Android upgrades for the Edge+. Seeing as how the phone ships with Android 10, that means it'll be updated to at least Android 12.