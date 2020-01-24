Motorola's new RAZR, which was unveiled in November last year, is set to go on sale in the U.S. from February 6. Since it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset, the phone doesn't offer 5G connectivity. However, the company has now confirmed that it is working on a 5G variant of the foldable phone for the Chinese market.

The company has reportedly revealed (via Roland Quandt) that the upcoming variant of the Motorola RAZR with 5G support will be manufactured at its facility in Wuhan, China. While the 5G variant will likely be identical to the 4G variant of the phone in terms of design, it will be powered by a different chipset.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G is likely to be the chipset of choice, although we cannot deny the possibility of Motorola going with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Samsung's Exynos 980 instead. What also remains unclear at this point, is if the 5G Motorola RAZR will be exclusive to China or if the company will launch it in a few other markets as well.

The 4G version of the foldable has so far been launched in just two markets – the U.S. and the UK. Pre-orders for the phone are already live in the UK, while pre-orders in the U.S. are set to begin on January 26.

