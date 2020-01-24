What you need to know
- Motorola has announced that it is working on a 5G-enabled variant of the foldable RAZR.
- The phone will be shown off at the next edition of the China Industrial Design Exhibition in Wuhan, China.
- There is no word yet on whether the 5G version of the RAZR will be sold in markets outside China.
Motorola's new RAZR, which was unveiled in November last year, is set to go on sale in the U.S. from February 6. Since it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset, the phone doesn't offer 5G connectivity. However, the company has now confirmed that it is working on a 5G variant of the foldable phone for the Chinese market.
The company has reportedly revealed (via Roland Quandt) that the upcoming variant of the Motorola RAZR with 5G support will be manufactured at its facility in Wuhan, China. While the 5G variant will likely be identical to the 4G variant of the phone in terms of design, it will be powered by a different chipset.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G is likely to be the chipset of choice, although we cannot deny the possibility of Motorola going with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Samsung's Exynos 980 instead. What also remains unclear at this point, is if the 5G Motorola RAZR will be exclusive to China or if the company will launch it in a few other markets as well.
The 4G version of the foldable has so far been launched in just two markets – the U.S. and the UK. Pre-orders for the phone are already live in the UK, while pre-orders in the U.S. are set to begin on January 26.
Motorola RAZR hands-on: Back to the future
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google I/O 2020 confirmed for May 12-14 at Shoreline Amphitheater
Google I/O 2020 has been confirmed for May 12-14 and will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. The developer conference is held annually by Google to show off some of its latest projects and tickets can go for $1,000 USD or more.
Do you use antivirus software on your Android phone?
There are a ton of antivirus apps available on the Play Store, but does anyone actually use these? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
U.S. set to further restrict Huawei suppliers with new regulations
The Trump administration is planning to impose further restrictions on U.S. companies that are doing business with Huawei.
Honor the best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 20