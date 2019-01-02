Over the last few months, we've seen leak after leak for Motorola's Moto G7 line of phones that are expected to be released at some point this year. Following all of that, we now have our first look at another phone from the company that should see a release in 2019 — the Moto Z4 Play.

Renders of the phone were shared on CompareRaja and provided by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. Compared to the Moto Z3 Play, the biggest difference here is the display. While the Z3 Play already had pretty slim bezels, the Z4 Play's are even smaller thanks to a narrower chin (with no Motorola logo) and a waterdrop-style notch at the very top that houses the front-facing camera.

Here's where things get interesting.

The Moto Z4 Play is shown as having just one rear facing camera despite the Z3 Play having two, and on the bottom frame next to the USB-C port is a 3.5mm headphone jack (something that was missing on last year's model). Furthermore, with no fingerprint sensor in sight, it's likely that the Moto Z4 Play will use an in-display one.