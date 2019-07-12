Best overall Moto G7 Play Has a stylus LG Stylo 4 Released in 2019, the Moto G7 Play makes a compelling argument for its low price tag. It has an HD display, snappy processor, and ships with Android Pie. We also love its water resistance and push-to-talk feature for Alexa. $195 at Amazon Pros Faster processor

Both of these phones bring a lot to the table for under $200, but if you ask us, the Moto G7 Play is the best overall choice. The Stylo 4 does benefit from a better display, battery, and more RAM, but at the same time, it'll likely remain on Android Oreo for the rest of its days. Motorola's track record for updates isn't any better than LG's, but thanks to the newer age of the G7 Play, it ships with Pie out of the box and will likely be treated to Android Q at some point down the road.

Why the Moto G7 Play is the best choice

Between these two phones, we have to pick the Moto G7 Play as our winner. It does fall short compared to the Stylo 4 in a few areas, but it wins in the most important ones.

For starters, the Moto G7 Play has a newer, faster processor than the Stylo 4. Neither of these phones should be considered processing powerhouses, but the Snapdragon 632 chip in the G7 Play is more capable than the older 450 CPU in the Stylo 4. From opening apps, browsing the web, and playing games, that extra bit of power will be greatly appreciated.

Along with the better silicone, we also need to give the Moto G7 props for a few other things:

You can double-press its power button to quickly invoke Amazon Alexa to ask questions, send texts, control smart home devices, and a ton more,

There's an LED flash next to the front-facing camera, ensuring that your selfies look great even in dark situations.

A water-repellent nano-coating keeps the Moto G7 Play safe from splashes of water and rain. It's not fully waterproof, but it's more than what the Stylo 4 offers.

All of that's great, but perhaps the most important victory for the Moto G7 Play is its software. Not only is it cleaner and easier to use than what you'll find on the Stylo 4, but it's also newer. Whereas the Stylo 4 is still powered by Android 8.1 Oreo, the G7 Play ships with Android 9 Pie. Furthermore, it's likely the phone will be updated to Android Q at some point in the future.

Motorola certainly doesn't have a great track record when it comes to releasing updates in a timely manner, but at least in this comparison, it takes the W.

Moto G7 Play LG Stylo 4 Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.7-inch

1512 x 720

IPS LCD

19:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch

2160 x 1080

IPS LCD

18:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Storage 32GB

Expandable up to 512GB 32GB

Expandable up to 2TB RAM 2GB 3GB Rear Camera 13MP

f/2.0 aperture

LED flash 13MP

f/2.4 aperture

LED flash Front Camera 8MP

LED flash 5MP Water Resistance Water-repllent nano-coating ❌ Security Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Rear fingerprint sensor NFC ❌ ❌ Battery 3,000 mAh

USB-C 10W TurboPower charging 3,300 mAh battery

USB-C 10W fast charging

Where the LG Stylo 4 wins

With that said, it's not all doom and gloom for the LG Stylo 4. In fact, it actually beats out the Moto G7 Play in a few different areas — the biggest of which being its display.

Not only is the Stylo 4's display larger at 6.2-inches, but it's also a higher resolution at 2160 x 1080. This means all of your apps, games, videos, etc. will look better on the Stylo 4 than they do on the G7 Play. Considering the screen is the component of your phone you interact with the most, that's a big thing to consider.

Elsewhere, the Stylo 4 also stands out thanks to its slightly larger battery (3,300 mAh vs. 3,000 mAh) and an extra 1GB of RAM to help with multitasking.

On top of all that, there's also the included stylus. You can use the Stylo 4's stylus to take notes, sign documents, draw pictures, and use it as another means of navigating the phone. When you don't need it, it stores seamlessly in the Stylo 4's body. That's a lot of functionality you simply will not find on the Moto G7 Play.

The importance of software updates

At the end of the day, a lot of this decision really boils down to the matter of software updates.

The LG Stylo 4 is a solid phone and does a lot right, but the fact that it's still running Oreo with no signs of ever being updated beyond that is a serious deal-breaker.

On the other hand, there's the Moto G7 Play. Its display isn't as sharp and it has less RAM, but it ships with Android Pie and has a good chance of being updated to Android Q. We can't say that for the Stylo 4.

LG's option is worth considering if you value the included stylus and/or want as big and crisp of a display as you can get, but for the majority of people, we think the Moto G7 Play makes the most sense.

