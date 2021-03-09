What you need to know
- Motorola has launched two new Moto G series phones in India.
- The Moto G10 Power is a slightly more impressive variant of the Moto G10 that the company announced last month.
- It will be going on sale in the country from March 16 for ₹9,999 ($137).
Motorola today launched two Moto G series devices in India to challenge the best cheap Android phones from Xiaomi and Samsung. While the Moto G30 made its global debut alongside the entry-level Moto G10 last month, the Moto G10 Power is an "all-new" device.
Like the Moto G10, the Moto G10 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
While the vanilla G10 only packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, the G10 Power comes with a 6000mAh battery and 20W fast charging. The Moto G10 Power has been priced at ₹9,999 ($137) for the lone 4GB/64GB version. It will be going on sale in India from March 16 in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colors.
Motorola's Moto G30, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It has a similar quad-camera setup at the rear as the Moto G10 Power, but comes equipped with a 64MP main sensor.
The budget phone also features a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, and a 13MP selfie camera. On the software front, both phones run Android 11 out of the box. The Moto G30 will be going on sale in India from March 17 for ₹10,999 ($151) in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colors.
