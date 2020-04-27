Latest and greatest Moto G Stylus Still chugging along Moto G7 Being the latest entry in the Moto G lineup, it doesn't take long to realize that the Moto G Stylus offers quite a few improvements over the G7. It has a newer processor with much better graphics performance, a larger battery, and more internal storage. We also appreciate the addition of stereo speakers and the utility added by the stylus. $300 at Motorola Pros Better processor and graphics

The Moto G7 was one of the best budget Android phones to come out in 2019, and now in 2020, it continues to be a solid handset for anyone that still owns it. It looks good, the performance is still there, and you can likely keep on using it without too much trouble. That said, if you have the money to upgrade to something new, the Moto G Stylus offers ample improvements in just about every area and is worth checking out. From a better chipset, improved cameras, and a bigger battery, it brings a lot to the table.

The Moto G7 is holding its own in 2020

When the Moto G7 was released last year, we hailed it as one of the best budget phones of the time. And you know what? It's done a pretty admirable job of holding its own since then.

From a design point of view, the Moto G7 has aged incredibly well. The bezels surrounding the screen are still relatively slim for a phone this cheap, and if you ask us, the centered waterdrop notch is much more pleasing than the left-mounted hole-punch cutout on the Moto G Stylus (which is vulnerable to some unpleasant shadowing thanks to the IPS display).

The glass back of the G7 is also more premium than the plastic construction of the Moto G Stylus, though you could argue that the G7 isn't as sturdy since it has a polycarbonate frame as opposed to the Stylus's aluminum frame.

As for using the phone on a daily basis, there's nothing about the G7 that's offputting or bad. It's plenty fast for most apps and casual games, the dual rear cameras are fine for Twitter and Instagram photos, and the 3,000mAh battery should get you through a full day of normal use. If you just need your phone to get you through the basics and nothing more, you're more than likely fine to keep using your Moto G7 and don't need to upgrade this very second.

Category Moto G Stylus Moto G7 Operating System Android 10 Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch

IPS

Full HD+ 6.2-inch

IPS

Full HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 128GB 64GB Expandable Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Rear Camera 1 48MP primary camera

f/1.7

1.6um 12MP primary camera

f/1.8

1.12um Rear Camera 2 2MP Macro Vision

f/2.2 5MP depth camera

f/2.2 Rear Camera 3 16MP Action Cam

f/2.2

2.0um

117-degree field-of-view ❌ Front Camera 16MP 8MP Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 NFC ❌ ❌ Ports USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby tuning Single speaker Battery 4,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Water Resistance Water-repellent Water-repellent Dimensions 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 157 x 75.3 x 8mm Weight 192g 172g Colors Mystic Indigo Ceramic Black

Clear White

But the Moto G Stylus offers a lot of improvements

Let's say you are looking to upgrade, though. You've been using and loving your Moto G7, but you have some extra cash and want something new. In that case, the Moto G Stylus is a compelling purchase.

Spec-for-spec, the G Stylus offers numerous improvements compared to the G7. The Snapdragon 665 processor has slightly better CPU performance than the Moto G7's Snapdragon 632, but the real difference has to do with graphical performance. While the Moto G7 is stuck with the Adreno 506 GPU, the G Stylus is boosted to the Adreno 610. If you're someone who likes to play graphically intense games (such as Call of Duty: Mobile), the G Stylus has a lot more horsepower to work with.

The Moto G Stylus also offers double the internal storage, a larger battery, and a much more versatile camera system. Not only is the primary camera upgraded from a 16MP sensor to a 48MP one, but you get a lot more shooting possibilities thanks to the 2MP Macro Vision camera and 16MP Action Cam that allows you to record horizontal video while holding the phone vertically.

And, of course, there's the fact that the Moto G Stylus comes with, well, a stylus. This isn't the best stylus we've ever used, but there's also no denying the extra utility it adds to the phone. You can use the stylus for taking handwritten notes, drawing, or just easier navigation of the UI. If you're someone that doesn't find any use in the stylus, you can just keep it stored inside the phone and never have to mess with it.

Finally, there's the matter of software updates. We're expecting the Moto G7 to get Android 10 at some point in the near future, but once that happens, that's likely the last major OS upgrade it'll ever see. Comparatively, the Moto G Stylus ships with Android 10 out of the box and should be slated for an Android 11 update at some point down the road.

Stick to your budget

Deciding if you should upgrade your Moto G7 to the G Stylus ultimately comes down to two things — whether you actually want to upgrade and if you have the budget to afford it.

As mentioned a few times already, the G7 continues to be a rock-solid phone. If you're still happy with it and/or don't have the monetary means to go out and buy a new device right now, you can keep on using the G7 and be perfectly fine.

For those of you that can afford an upgrade and are growing bored with the Moto G7, the Moto G Stylus offers numerous improvements and a few fun features that are well worth your money (especially if you can take advantage of some of the promotions certain retailers are offering).

