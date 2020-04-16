Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus and G Power phones are set to go on sale in the U.S. today. Consumers in the U.S. will be able to purchase the two phones from popular retailers, as well as a few carriers. Google Fi, which is among the three carriers that will be carrying both the phones, has now listed them as "coming soon" on its store.

The $300 Moto G Stylus and $250 G Power are "Designed for Fi" phones, which means they can intelligently switch between Google Fi's three cellular network partners: T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular to get you the best coverage.

The Moto G Stylus – as its name clearly suggests – comes with a built-in stylus to allow users to jot notes and sketch with "pinpoint precision." It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, and a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with claimed 2-day stamina, dual stereo speakers, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G Power offers similar specs as the Moto G Stylus, but does not include a stylus and has a less impressive 16MP triple-lens camera system at the rear. Thanks to a massive 5,000mAh battery, however, it has the edge over the more expensive Moto G Stylus in terms of battery life.