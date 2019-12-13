What you need to know
- The Google Pixelbook Go's most powerful variant has finally gone on sale in the U.S.
- It'll set you back $1,399.
- It also ships with a 4K UHD display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Google's most expensive and most capable Pixelbook Go SKU is going on sale at last. Spotted by the folks over at ChromeUnboxed, the Pixelbook Go with a Core i7 processor has moved from being waitlisted to shipping, at least in the U.S. It's pretty expensive at $1,399, but when it comes down to the hardware specs, it's a very powerful device.
You'll find a Core i7 backing it, helped with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Google's molecular 4K UHD display. Unfortunately, it is only available in Just Black, with the Just Pink color option still not on sale yet.
This variant is a bit on the expensive side, even more so than the regularly priced Pixelbook Go. Two things to think about before you spring for this. First, it's a Chromebook. You aren't going to be running PC games on it. You should consider if you really need the power it offers, especially with Google's generous cloud storage offerings. Second, it supports Linux apps, so you can turn this into a development machine for Android apps and more if you so desire.
Every Pixelbook Go variant will handle pretty much anything a regular user wants with ease, and the keyboard and screen are pretty much excellent at all levels. But if you're looking for a Chromebook to use for development, this variant is probably the one to get.
At a glance
Pixelbook Go
The best Chromebook
Google's Pixelbook Go is a great all-rounder laptop. The $1,399 variant provides the most power if you need it, but cheaper variants abound for everyday life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
T-Mobile almost merged with Dish back in 2015
During his testimony to get approval for the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, T-Mobile CEO John Legere revealed that the carrier almost merged with Dish years ago.
The new Google Assistant is now available in Canada, the UK, and more
Google's next-gen Assistant has begun spreading to countries outside of the U.S., beginning with Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and the UK.
Would you buy a phone with no charging port?
There's been some talk about Apple planning to launch a future iPhone with no Lightning port and instead rely solely on wireless charging. Would you buy a phone without a charging port?
These are the best SD cards for your Chromebook
If you want to expand the storage on your Chromebook, you can use its SD card slot. Make sure you buy the right card!