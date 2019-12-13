Google's most expensive and most capable Pixelbook Go SKU is going on sale at last. Spotted by the folks over at ChromeUnboxed, the Pixelbook Go with a Core i7 processor has moved from being waitlisted to shipping, at least in the U.S. It's pretty expensive at $1,399, but when it comes down to the hardware specs, it's a very powerful device.

You'll find a Core i7 backing it, helped with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Google's molecular 4K UHD display. Unfortunately, it is only available in Just Black, with the Just Pink color option still not on sale yet.

This variant is a bit on the expensive side, even more so than the regularly priced Pixelbook Go. Two things to think about before you spring for this. First, it's a Chromebook. You aren't going to be running PC games on it. You should consider if you really need the power it offers, especially with Google's generous cloud storage offerings. Second, it supports Linux apps, so you can turn this into a development machine for Android apps and more if you so desire.

Every Pixelbook Go variant will handle pretty much anything a regular user wants with ease, and the keyboard and screen are pretty much excellent at all levels. But if you're looking for a Chromebook to use for development, this variant is probably the one to get.