When carrying out select searches in Google, you're able to find 3D and AR models of select creatures ranging from farm animals, to dinosaurs, to Pac-Man. Google is now expanding these models to include more down to earth heroes, super-star athletes. It's not clear how many it'll be adding, but the company has called out Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles to start with.

Their AR models would be be joining the likes of the afore-mentioned Jurassic Park dinosaurs when you search for one of them on an ARCore-enabled phone. You'll be able to see them do a flip, take a swing, or kick a ball depending on who you choose.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka or Simone Biles perform their impressive feats up close, now you can. We’re bringing some of the world’s best athletes to AR in Search. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/DX54bYAZmK — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

You can find these athletes on any Android phone running Android 7.0 Nougat and above using either the Google Search app, the Google Chrome app, or any Android browser. Simply search up the start of your choice and select "View in 3D" to watch the magic happen on any of the best Android phones. iPhone users can feel free to join in on the fun. Google's AR view in Search works on phones running iOS 11 or later.