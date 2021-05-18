What you need to know
- Google today announced it would be showcasing AR athletes in search.
- It's starting with Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.
- More athletes could be made available at a later date.
When carrying out select searches in Google, you're able to find 3D and AR models of select creatures ranging from farm animals, to dinosaurs, to Pac-Man. Google is now expanding these models to include more down to earth heroes, super-star athletes. It's not clear how many it'll be adding, but the company has called out Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles to start with.
Their AR models would be be joining the likes of the afore-mentioned Jurassic Park dinosaurs when you search for one of them on an ARCore-enabled phone. You'll be able to see them do a flip, take a swing, or kick a ball depending on who you choose.
You can find these athletes on any Android phone running Android 7.0 Nougat and above using either the Google Search app, the Google Chrome app, or any Android browser. Simply search up the start of your choice and select "View in 3D" to watch the magic happen on any of the best Android phones. iPhone users can feel free to join in on the fun. Google's AR view in Search works on phones running iOS 11 or later.
The Android 12 beta has landed — here's a look at all the new features!
The Android 12 beta has officially arrived, and it is packed with new features. From much better customization to privacy and security features, this is what you need to know about Android 12.
With Samsung ditching Tizen, some older Galaxy Watches are losing support
While Wear OS might be the Galaxy Watch's future, its present and past watches run Tizen, and Samsung has now put a shelf life on each current model. With three years of promised support from the product's launch, here's how much time each Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active has left.
Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Wear OS integration
Samsung has partnered with Google to merge Tizen and Wear OS, creating a unified smartwatch platform that will be available to all device manufacturers. Here's what you need to know about the new Wear.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!