Athletes in your pocket

Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles are coming to Google Search's AR

Athletes join anime characters and dinosaurs with Google's AR.
Michael Allison

ARCoreSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google today announced it would be showcasing AR athletes in search.
  • It's starting with Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.
  • More athletes could be made available at a later date.

When carrying out select searches in Google, you're able to find 3D and AR models of select creatures ranging from farm animals, to dinosaurs, to Pac-Man. Google is now expanding these models to include more down to earth heroes, super-star athletes. It's not clear how many it'll be adding, but the company has called out Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles to start with.

Their AR models would be be joining the likes of the afore-mentioned Jurassic Park dinosaurs when you search for one of them on an ARCore-enabled phone. You'll be able to see them do a flip, take a swing, or kick a ball depending on who you choose.

You can find these athletes on any Android phone running Android 7.0 Nougat and above using either the Google Search app, the Google Chrome app, or any Android browser. Simply search up the start of your choice and select "View in 3D" to watch the magic happen on any of the best Android phones. iPhone users can feel free to join in on the fun. Google's AR view in Search works on phones running iOS 11 or later.

