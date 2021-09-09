Earlier this year, MediaTek launched the Kompanio 1300T chipset for premium Android tablets. The Taiwanese chipmaker has now announced a new Kompanio chipset for tablets and notebooks, dubbed the Kompanio 900T.

The Kompanio 900T is manufactured on the same 6nm process as the Kompanio 1300T. It is an octa-core chipset with two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores, six Arm Cortex-A55 cores, and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. As you would expect from a modern 5G chipset that promises "serious computing power," the Kompanio 900T supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset also supports up to 2K resolution screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Since tablets are mainly multimedia-focused devices, the chipset features MediaTek's MiraVision image quality engine. MediaTek claims the Kompanio 900T can enhance SDR videos to "near HDR quality" and upgrade HDR10 content to HDR10+.

On the connectivity front, the Kompanio 900T offers 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an integrated 5G modem with support for both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

The first devices featuring the new Kompanio 900T are expected to hit the market "soon." Thanks to its impressive performance, the chipset will likely be used in quite a few upcoming Chromebooks. MediaTek's Kompanio 500, which was announced in late 2019, powers some of the best Chromebooks on the market.

As revealed by data from Counterpoint Research earlier this week, MediaTek was the world's largest smartphone SoC maker in the second quarter of 2021.

It held a 43% share of the global market, thanks to its competitive lineup of low-end and mid-range Dimensity 5G chips. Its flagship Dimensity 1200 is also proving to be quite popular in the high-end segment. Qualcomm's market share, on the other hand, stood at just 24% in the April to June quarter.