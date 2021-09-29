What you need to know
- Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond was previously a PC-exclusive VR shooter and is now coming to the Quest 2.
- The full single-player campaign has been reworked for the Quest 2, and all multiplayer modes and maps will also be available at launch.
- The award-winning documentary The Gallery is also included, telling the story behind the game from the eyes of real WW2 veterans.
- There is currently no announced release date or price.
Facebook is on a roll with Oculus Quest 2 announcements lately, and its latest Quest 2-exclusive game is a hugely welcome surprise. The VR-only shooter Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 in the near future with "carefully reworked" content that runs natively on the standalone VR headset. The game is still available on Oculus Rift and SteamVR platforms, but this new version will run on a Quest 2 without any need for tethering.
That marks the third announced Quest 2-exclusive game that won't be playable on the original Oculus Quest. Prior announcements include the upcoming Resident Evil 4 VR remake and Alvo, a popular multiplayer shooter on the PSVR platform.
The Quest 2 version of Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond includes the full single-player campaign, the multiplayer mode, and even the award-winning documentary series The Gallery, which follows real WW2 veterans as they revisit the locations they fought through during the war. Medal of Honor's single-player campaign attempts to set itself apart by following many of these stories, adding a unique layer of authenticity to the experience.
When we reviewed the game back in January on the Oculus Rift platform, we noted that the game would need a lot of work to truly be called one of the best Quest 2 games. While The Gallery stood out as an incredible piece of history and a beautiful bit of storytelling, the game itself felt ancient in comparison. Since its release, developer Respawn Entertainment released several patches that fixed many of the complaints gamers had with the game.
Based on the trailer above, the Quest 2 version looks visually incredible and appears to be a great port. According to a Facebook representative, the game will take up around 45GB on the Quest 2 once installed. That's a massive amount but, thankfully, much smaller than the 180GB required for the PC version.
The Quest 2 version is likely to ship with all of these fixes and, undoubtedly, more refinements beyond that. All 10 multiplayer maps and five gameplay modes can also be played from the get-go. Oculus and EA have not yet specified a release date or price, but we're sure to hear more about the game at the annual Facebook Connect conference on October 28.
