2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Star Wars fans, with Disney set to open the Galaxy's Edge theme park this summer and the concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga hitting theatres on December 19. To celebrate Star Wars Day, we've compiled some of our favorite Star Wars gift ideas that you can buy for your friends and family — or yourself.
This is the droid you're looking for: Sphero R2D2
What Star Wars fan wouldn't want an R2D2 droid of their very own? Sphero makes a feature-packed remote controllable robot that moves and sounds just like its movie counterpart. You're also able to watch some Star Wars movies with your droid friend and watch them react to the action on screen!
Keep on rolling on: Sphero Star Wars BB-8
This little buddy is much more than a desk decoration — powered by Sphero's spherical robotic technology, you're able to control and drive BB-8 around your home via the smartphone app or the optional Force Band accessory or set it off to explore your home galaxy on his own.
An elegant weapon for a more civilized age: Star Wars Force FX Lightsabers
One of the most iconic weapons in all of movie history, you can own your very own lightsaber for less than you might think. These sabers feature satisfying light and sound effects ripped straight from the movies. Both Darth Vader and Kylo Ren's lightsabers are available on ThinkGeek, making it a great time to join the Dark Side.
Build your own Lightsaber: Ultra Sabers Custom Lightsaber
The ThinkGeek lightsabers are cool and all, but every Jedi Knight is supposed to have their own unique lightsaber. If you want to make your own, Ultra Sabers is the go-to source for custom lightsabers, offering an insane amount of options and customization. Starting as low as $55, but you can easily put together a $600 creation if you want to ball out like that.
Get them before Disney puts them in the vault: Star Wars Digital Movie Collection
Disney owns the rights to the Star Wars film universe, and is expected to pull them all back in for their own Disney+ streaming service. Right now, you can buy or rent yourself a digital copy of all 8 Saga films along with Solo and Rogue One from Google Play. It sure beats breaking out the old VCR (or DVD player, for that matter).
Complete your record collection: Star Wars: A New Hope Limited Edition Vinyl set
One of the most iconic aspects of watching a Star Wars film is the music. Penned by composer John Williams, you can get this special 40th Anniversary edition vinyl set that includes a Death Star hologram etched onto the first of three LP records. Also included is a 48-page hard cover book including photos and essays about the creation of the iconic soundtrack.
The perfect Star Wars coffee table book: Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie
The imagery and characters from Star Wars have become so ingrained in pop culture that it's easy to forget that there was a time when the whole Star Wars universe was nothing more than a series of concept sketches. This collector's set features the concept artwork of Ralph McQuarrie who worked alongside George Lucas to dream up the Star Wars universe as we know it today, and features 800 pages of sketches, illustrations, and much more.
Learn the lore: Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set
True fans know that Star Wars lore expands far past what we've seen in the movies. This deluxe edition boxed set of hardcover books features four books written by Daniel Wallace and includes The Jedi Path, Book of Sith, The Bounty Hunter Code, and Imperial Handbook.
Celebrate the cultural impact: Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View
This is an anthology of 40 short stories that flesh out the story from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in clever ways. Each story is told from the perspective of background characters from that iconic first film and was released to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film's release. It's available in multiple formats including paperback and hardcover editions along with digital versions for Kindle readers or as an audiobook.
The rebels are unprepared for our attack: Propel TIE Fighter Quadcopter
Mixing the Star Wars universe with drones just makes sense. Propel released these awesome quadcopters a couple years ago that can be flown together in epic space battles with up to 12 drones. This one is based on Darth Vader's personal TIE Fighter and looks just as nice on display in its collectors box as it does flying through the air.
Stay on target…: Propel X-Wing Quadcopter
Who doesn't want to zip around saving the galaxy in their own X-Wing? With this propel drone, you can live out your geek fantasies by learning how to fly this collector's edition X-Wing quadcopter complete with lights and sounds from the movies!
Watch out for that tree!: Propel Speeder Bike Quadcopter
Hands up if you would have preferred Propel go with the Millenium Falcon for their third drone in this collection. Either way, the Speeder Bike variety offers the best value and still works with the others for aerial dogfights — even though the physics and scale don't quite add up.
RIP Peter Mayhew: Chewbacca Electronic Mask
With the recent news of the passing of Peter Mayhew, the man who played the galaxy's favorite Wookie for over 40 years, it's inevitable that this recommendation is tinged with a bit of sadness. Nonetheless, this mask features authentic sound effects from the films and makes for a fun gift for fans of all ages.
Build your own Lightsaber: Nixon Star Wars Watches
Nixon has a limited stock of its Star Wars branded watches available that are packed with cool nods and iconography from the Dark Side characters while still being something fashionable that you could wear every day. There are three styles available to choose from.
Watch out for that tree!: Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Figurines
You're not a true fan of something until you've got the Funko Pop! figures to prove it. Star Wars line up includes figures from the Original Trilogy, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and even the Star Wars: Rebels animated series! Funko actually has a lot of fun stuff available that would all make great gifts for Star Wars collectors.
These are the best Star Wars gifts in the galaxy!
There's really no wrong way to celebrate Star Wars Day, and having more Star Wars junk than the next person doesn't make you any more of a bigger fan… unless you own your own $500 custom-made Ultra Saber. That would put you in a class all your own.
This might finally be the year I buy all the Propel Star Wars drones since you can now buy all three for around the same price as buying one drone at launch. I've also got a couple Funko Pop! Star Wars figures at my work desk and I love them a lot, and those four-pack of figures from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi are pretty tempting.
