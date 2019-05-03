2019 is shaping up to be a huge year for Star Wars fans, with Disney set to open the Galaxy's Edge theme park this summer and the concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga hitting theatres on December 19. To celebrate Star Wars Day, we've compiled some of our favorite Star Wars gift ideas that you can buy for your friends and family — or yourself.

These are the best Star Wars gifts in the galaxy!

There's really no wrong way to celebrate Star Wars Day, and having more Star Wars junk than the next person doesn't make you any more of a bigger fan… unless you own your own $500 custom-made Ultra Saber. That would put you in a class all your own.

This might finally be the year I buy all the Propel Star Wars drones since you can now buy all three for around the same price as buying one drone at launch. I've also got a couple Funko Pop! Star Wars figures at my work desk and I love them a lot, and those four-pack of figures from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi are pretty tempting.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.