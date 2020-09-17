Samsung announced earlier this week that it will be holding an Unpacked event on September 23 to unveil the Galaxy S20 FE. Ahead of its formal unveiling next week, tipster Evan Blass has posted the Galaxy S20 FE 5G product page on his Patreon page. The product page confirms the specs of the upcoming phone, along with all the key features.

As previous leaks had revealed, the Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a tiny centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. The 5G variant of the phone will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Around the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

The smartphone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, although Samsung will only bundle a 15W charger in the box. Like the Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will also support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Some of the other features confirmed by the product page include IP68 water resistance, Samsung DeX wireless, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Additionally, the leaked product page reveals the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will come in six colors: Cloud White, Cloud Blue, Cloud Navy, Cloud Gold, Cloud Red, and Cloud Pink.