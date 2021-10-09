Adding insult to injury, Google already shared when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event will be held. But that hasn't stopped the leaks from appearing anyways, as we've seen with the leaked Pixel 6 Pro assembly video and a series of images provided by Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Blass is at it again, at least kind of, as the latest leak shows us pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming Google phones. It seems that someone over at Carphone Warehouse (based in the U.K.) didn't get the memo, and has published the landing pages for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Pretty much all of the images line up with what Blass revealed early in the week, showing off both phones, the U.K. charger, and the rumored 2nd-gen Pixel Stand. Going through each landing page, and there's a bunch of catchy phrases and headlines heralding all of the features these upcoming devices will offer.