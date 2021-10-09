What you need to know
- The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro product pages have been accidentally published.
- This confirms many of the new features that are coming to the devices.
- Features coming include 'Magic Eraser', camera-based translation, and more.
Adding insult to injury, Google already shared when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event will be held. But that hasn't stopped the leaks from appearing anyways, as we've seen with the leaked Pixel 6 Pro assembly video and a series of images provided by Evan Blass (@evleaks).
Blass is at it again, at least kind of, as the latest leak shows us pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming Google phones. It seems that someone over at Carphone Warehouse (based in the U.K.) didn't get the memo, and has published the landing pages for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Pretty much all of the images line up with what Blass revealed early in the week, showing off both phones, the U.K. charger, and the rumored 2nd-gen Pixel Stand. Going through each landing page, and there's a bunch of catchy phrases and headlines heralding all of the features these upcoming devices will offer.
Starting with the Pixel 6, the landing page kicks off by detailing the "powerhouse" Google Tensor processor. The Tensor chip will include a "custom image processor", the Titan M2 security chip, while offering "up to 80% faster performance". Moving down, the next section highlights the 50MP main camera that will "capture more color, more detail and 150% more light" when compared to last year's Pixel 5.
Google will also be integrating a "Magic Eraser" feature that allows you to get rid of objects in the picture that don't belong. There's even a new "Face Unblur" feature that can "de-blur a face to make it sharper".
Between the Adaptive Battery and Extreme Battery Saver features, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will last for up to two days on a single charge. Unfortunately, there's no specific mention of what capacity the batteries for either device will be. As expected, both devices will offer IP68 water and dust resistance, while using Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, offering "up to 2x better scratch resistance".
Still developing...
