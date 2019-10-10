Marvel Studios' Avengers: Damage Control is a virtual reality experience developed by ILMxLAB and available at different locations for THE VOID. This experience sees Shuri gather four new recruits to test special technology, a suit that combines Stark Industries and Wakandan tech. You can check out the story trailer for the experience below to get a glimpse of just what you'll be facing:

Naturally, there are several Avengers who join the experience, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, The Hulk and others. This virtual reality experience is available for a limited time, so if you're interested in booking a spot for this, you can do so right here. The experience opens up on October 18.

THE VOID is currently expanding to several new locations, aiming to open 25 new locations by 2022.

For another Marvel VR experience, you can check out Iron Man VR, which is set to be available on February 28, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation VR.