What you need to know
- Marshall announces its Uxbridge Voice smart speaker with Alexa.
- It'll ship from April 8 from just $199.
- A Google Assistant equipped version is slated for launch later in the summer.
Marshall has announced the new Uxbridge Voice, its Amazon Alexa equipped smart speaker.
The Uxbridge Voice smart Speaker is Marshall's smallest and most compact option, offering a variety of connectivity options. There's support for Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Bluetooth so you can connect to it however you want. Marshall is also adding a set of rocker buttons on the top panel of the diminutive gadget so buyers can set not just the volume, but control the level of treble and bass being pumped up.
Amazon's Alexa is a big selling point for this speaker. Aside from basic Alexa functionality like asking questions, setting calendars, or even checking traffic, buyers can link it with Amazon Echos or other Alexa equipped speakers for a multi-room speaker experience. They can summon Alexa to spin up whatever song they'd like to pay via Amazon Prime or other supported services, and it comes with far-field voice recognition so you can use it from across the room. There's a voice mute button like you'll find on most smart speakers if you'd like to stop it from listening to you out of an abundance of caution.
The Uxbridge Voice will be available from April 8 for $199. Later in the year, Marshall will releaseTencent Xiaowei and Google Assistant variants. Those will launch on May 4 and June 11 respectively.
Best Bluetooth Speakers in 2020
Foldables aren't really the 'small' phone you've been looking for (yet)
The Galaxy Z Flip is a great phone. Why isn't there a non-bendy version for those of us who want something smaller?
How's the battery life on your Galaxy S20?
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series of Android phones is one of the best out there, but how do the devices hold up in regards to battery life? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Huawei P40 series specs and pricing leak a day before launch
All the key tech specs of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro phones have been leaked online, just a day before their global debut.
The best Alexa-compatible smart lights
Amazon's Echo ecosystem of smart speakers is great for controlling smart bulbs from brands like LIFX and Philips Hue. The only trick is choosing the right bulb.