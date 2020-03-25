The Uxbridge Voice smart Speaker is Marshall's smallest and most compact option, offering a variety of connectivity options. There's support for Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Bluetooth so you can connect to it however you want. Marshall is also adding a set of rocker buttons on the top panel of the diminutive gadget so buyers can set not just the volume, but control the level of treble and bass being pumped up.

Amazon's Alexa is a big selling point for this speaker. Aside from basic Alexa functionality like asking questions, setting calendars, or even checking traffic, buyers can link it with Amazon Echos or other Alexa equipped speakers for a multi-room speaker experience. They can summon Alexa to spin up whatever song they'd like to pay via Amazon Prime or other supported services, and it comes with far-field voice recognition so you can use it from across the room. There's a voice mute button like you'll find on most smart speakers if you'd like to stop it from listening to you out of an abundance of caution.

The Uxbridge Voice will be available from April 8 for $199. Later in the year, Marshall will releaseTencent Xiaowei and Google Assistant variants. Those will launch on May 4 and June 11 respectively.

