It's been another drama-filled summer of love, but now it's time for the remaining hopefuls to depart the Balearic Island of Majorca as the winners of this year's installment of the TV dating show are announced.

Watch every match-making moment with our Love Island 2021 live stream guide below, and watch the show no matter where in the world you are.

From the chaos of the Casa Amour re-coupling to the tense cinema movie challenge, the twenty-something contestants have had plenty of memorable moments over the course of the last eight weeks.

Just six couples are now left to battle it out for the £50,000 prize money, with Liberty and Jake, Faye and Teddy, plus Mary and Aaron all making it through Tuesday night's episode, joining couples Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, and Kaz and Tyler in moving a step closer to winning this season's prize.

Laura Whitmore will once again be on hand to host the concluding romantic action with comedian Iain Stirling providing his trademark sarcastic voice overs.

Read on for full details on how to live stream the Love Island 2021 final online from anywhere.

Love Island 2021: Where and when?

The grand finale of Love Island UK season seven is set to air on ITV2 in the UK on Monday, August 23 at 9pm BST.

How to stream Love Island 2021 live in the UK for free

As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream the final from Mallorca via the ITV Hub online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 final live in the US

If you don't mind being a bit behind on the antics in the villa, then the good news is that Hulu is currently showing Love Island UK in the US.

The streaming service started airing episodes on Monday, July 12, meaning you'll have to wait a couple more weeks for the season's grand finale to drop.

You can currently take advantage of a 30-day Hulu free trial after which a subscription starts from $5.99 a month.

How to stream the Love Island UK 2021 final in the Australia

Things are even better for fans of the matchmaking show Down Under, with Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now set to have the Love Island UK final available to watch on Tuesday, August 24 at 6pm AEST.

9Now is completely free to watch - you simply need a Nine account to access a stream.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 final in Canada

It's not so great news for folk in Canada, with no broadcaster in the region having the rights to show Love Island UK season seven. The only option currently for those wanting to watch Love Island UK in Canada is with a VPN.