The PS5 doesn't just bring in better graphics and higher framerates — it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. Haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a way that is more focused and accurate than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions that have been implemented.
To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios' Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun, or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.
Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead we've listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here's a list of all PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Note that we're still not sure if the games below will have utilize both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We've marked those games accordingly.
PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
|Game
|Adaptive Triggers
|Haptic Feedback
|Release date
|Astro's Playroom
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Avengers
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Bugsnax
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Yes
|Yes
|November 13
|Deathloop
|Yes
|Yes
|Q2 2021
|Demon's Souls
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Destruction AllStars
|Yes
|Yes
|February 2021
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|DiRT 5
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|FIFA 21
|-
|Yes
|December 4
|Fortnite
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Godfall
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Goodbye Volcano High
|-
|Yes
|2021
|Gran Turismo 7
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Heavenly Bodies
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Yes
|-
|2021
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|-
|2021
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Yes
|-
|2021
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|-
|Yes
|December 3
|Jett: The Far Shore
|-
|Yes
|2021
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Yes
|Yes
|Q1 2021
|Madden 21
|-
|Yes
|December 4
|Maneater
|-
|Yes
|November 12
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|-
|Yes
|November 12
|Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|MXGP 2020
|Unknown
|Unknown
|December 16
|NBA 2K21
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|No Man's Sky
|-
|Yes
|November 12
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Observer: System Redux
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|Yes
|-
|2021
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Unknown
|Unknown
|2020
|Praey for the Gods
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Q1 2021
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Yes
|-
|PS5 "launch window"
|Resident Evil Village
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Returnal
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Ride 4
|Yes
|Yes
|January 2021
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Yes
|-
|November 12
|The Pathless
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Warframe
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Yes
|Yes
|November 12
As this list grows and the generation goes on, we'll be sure to expand the table with further details and confirmed games.
Next-gen gaming is here!
In our PS5 review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke was truly impressed with the DualSense and cited it as a major plus for Sony's console, saying that it truly must be felt in order to understand why it's so good.
The PS5 is set to be released on Nov. 12, 2020 in the U.S, U.K. and other countries, with a global launch on November 19.
