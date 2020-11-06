Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales September 2020Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PS5 doesn't just bring in better graphics and higher framerates — it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. Haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a way that is more focused and accurate than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions that have been implemented.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios' Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun, or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.

Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead we've listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here's a list of all PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Note that we're still not sure if the games below will have utilize both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We've marked those games accordingly.

PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Game Adaptive Triggers Haptic Feedback Release date
Astro's Playroom Yes Yes November 12
Avengers Yes Yes 2021
Bugsnax Yes Yes November 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Yes Yes November 13
Deathloop Yes Yes Q2 2021
Demon's Souls Yes Yes November 12
Destruction AllStars Yes Yes February 2021
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Yes Yes November 12
DiRT 5 Yes Yes November 12
FIFA 21 - Yes December 4
Fortnite Yes Yes November 12
Ghostwire: Tokyo Yes Yes 2021
Godfall Yes Yes November 12
Goodbye Volcano High - Yes 2021
Gran Turismo 7 Yes Yes -
Heavenly Bodies Yes Yes -
Hogwarts Legacy Yes - 2021
Hood: Outlaws & Legends - 2021
Horizon Forbidden West Yes - 2021
Immortals Fenyx Rising - Yes December 3
Jett: The Far Shore - Yes 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Yes Yes Q1 2021
Madden 21 - Yes December 4
Maneater - Yes November 12
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Yes November 12
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Yes Yes November 12
MXGP 2020 Unknown Unknown December 16
NBA 2K21 Yes Yes November 12
No Man's Sky - Yes November 12
Nour: Play With Your Food Yes Yes -
Observer: System Redux Yes Yes November 12
Oddworld: Soulstorm Yes - 2021
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Unknown Unknown 2020
Praey for the Gods Unknown Unknown Q1 2021
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Yes - PS5 "launch window"
Resident Evil Village Yes Yes 2021
Returnal Yes Yes 2021
Ride 4 Yes Yes January 2021
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes - November 12
The Pathless Yes Yes November 12
Warframe Yes Yes November 12
Watch Dogs: Legion Yes Yes November 12

As this list grows and the generation goes on, we'll be sure to expand the table with further details and confirmed games.

Next-gen gaming is here!

In our PS5 review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke was truly impressed with the DualSense and cited it as a major plus for Sony's console, saying that it truly must be felt in order to understand why it's so good.

The PS5 is set to be released on Nov. 12, 2020 in the U.S, U.K. and other countries, with a global launch on November 19.

Grab a console

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.