One of the most exciting PS5 features, along with its near-instant loading times, is its ability to support ray tracing. For those who are unfamiliar, ray tracing is a complicated rendering technique that produces more realistic lighting effects by imitating light in a natural environment. It can be quite taxing even on powerful PCs, but on the PS5 ray tracing is enabled for a number of different titles already, some of which are the best PS5 games you can play.

Most games that feature quality and performance modes only support ray tracing in their quality modes (these will sometimes be referred to as a favor graphics mode, resolution mode, or quality mode). If you choose a mode that favors performance (sometimes referred to as its frame rate mode), you usually won't be getting ray tracing. There are exceptions to this rule, like Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, which offers ray tracing capabilities in both its graphics and performance modes. In this case you may see discrepancies with how ray tracing is implemented and how well, but it still renders for both.

List of PS5 games with ray tracing