Tlou Part 2 Limited Edition Ps4 ProSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • PlayStation has revealed a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro.
  • The bundle also includes a custom controller and digital copy of the game.
  • It'll release alongside the game on June 19, 2020.

Even with new hardware down the pipeline in the form of the PlayStation 5, there's still one more custom PlayStation 4 here to tempt fans. Today, Naughty Dog and PlayStation revealed a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. This bundle is specially engraved with Ellie's tattoo design from the game. It also includes a custom controller and a digital download of the game.

You can check out a short video showing off the console below.

The bundle will retail for $399 USD and $499 CAD. In addition to this console, there's also a special Gold Wireless Headset and a Seagate external hard drive on the way.

This console is set to launch alongside the game on June 19, 2020. For more on The Last of Us Part II, you can check out the story trailer right here.

