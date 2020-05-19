Even with new hardware down the pipeline in the form of the PlayStation 5, there's still one more custom PlayStation 4 here to tempt fans. Today, Naughty Dog and PlayStation revealed a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. This bundle is specially engraved with Ellie's tattoo design from the game. It also includes a custom controller and a digital download of the game.

You can check out a short video showing off the console below.