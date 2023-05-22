Lifetime Plex Pass is once again down to just $95 — don't miss out!

Plex Media Server offers one of the easiest ways to catalog and manage your media collection. It has a good interface, the service automatically adds relevant metadata for TV shows and movies, and the best part is that it is available just about everywhere.

The server itself is free, and you don't need to pay anything to get most of its features. But there's also a paid tier called Plex Pass that unlocks the full potential of the service — think of it as a turbocharged version of Plex with a few goodies thrown in.

Plex Pass costs $4.99 a month, but there's a lifetime plan that usually retails for $119, and this is the best value if you're interested in going the paid route. To celebrate geek week, Plex is offering a lifetime Plex Pass license for $95 — %20 off its usual value — with code POWERGEEK on its website.

Plex Pass lifetime license: $119 $95 Plex offers a straightforward way to manage all your media from a single location, and it automatically adds metadata, cover art, trailers, and a whole lot more. Plex Pass unlocks hardware transcoding and a suite of extras, and now is the best time to pick it up.

That makes it a great bargain, and if you missed out on similar deals in the past, now is the time to get in on the action. I've been using Plex for over half a decade to manage my media library, and I switched to Plex Pass back in 2020.

Two features swayed my decision to pick up the Plex Pass: hardware transcoding and a dedicated client for high-res music playback. Hardware acceleration makes a lot of difference if you have a NAS built for Plex or share your library with a lot of friends and family.

Secondly, Plexamp is a music player that does a fantastic job organizing your audio collection, and it has a decent selection of features in its own right.

While I don't use the rest of the features as much, Plex Pass also lets you download content on mobile devices — ideal for when you're on the road and don't have access to connectivity — use HDR, and unlocks DVR, giving you the ability to record live broadcasts.

If you're already using Plex and have been waiting to pick up a lifetime license to Plex Pass, now is the time to act. The 20% off deal is valid all week, and you can head over to Plex's website to get the lifetime pass for $95 until 11:59pm PST on May 26.