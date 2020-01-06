Have you ever looked at your TV and wondered, "Why can't I just roll it up like tissue paper?" Well, LG has. And they've come up with a product to fulfill that crazy dream of yours, with an insane price to match.

At CES this week, the Korean conglomerate once again showed off a consumer version of its 'rollable' OLED TV, called the Signature Series OLED TV R. The razor-thin display one-ups even Samsung's nearly bezel-less 8K beauty by virtue of its ability to twist into a roll and descend into its soundbar-like housing. When needed, it'll coil right out.

The company's even working on another model that can be installed on your ceiling and can curl down instead of up when you want to grab the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

The TV was the talk of the town at CES last year, when the company first showcased its wild tech. This time around, though, the company has finally let slip its pricing, which according to CNET's David Katzmaier, comes in at an eye-watering $60,000.