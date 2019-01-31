The smartphone industry as a whole is seeing a slowdown in sales right now, and one company that's not impervious to this shift in the market is LG. LG's mobile division has been struggling for a while now, but thanks to the company's official financial report, we now know just how poorly it performed last year.

In 2018, LG Mobile Communications Company (the division responsible for smartphones), reported total revenues of $7.08 billion. While that sounds pretty good on its own, that still resulted in a total operating loss of $700.65 million for the year. Similarly, mobile sales decreased by 16% compared to Q3 2018 to $1.51 billion for Q4.

Those aren't great numbers, but LG says that: