Ever since Apple launched the AirPods back in 2016, seemingly every company out there has been eager to launch its own take on truly wireless earbuds. Most recently, LG has decided to enter this market with the new LG Tone+ Free.

The Tone+ Free look a lot like other truly wireless buds, with them most mimicking the design of the Sony WF-100XM3. LG's touting that the earbuds have Meridian audio tuning, microphones for phone calls and noise-cancellation, and can get six hours of use on one charge with the included carrying case offering an additional one hour of use after just five minutes of charging.

The case doesn't look like anything out of the ordinary at first glance, but LG has made an interesting decision to include a built-in UV light. This will disinfect the earbuds each time you put them in the case to make them as sanitary as can be, and while its effectiveness remains to be seen, it is a unique feature nonetheless.

Other highlights of the Tone+ Free include playback controls on the earbuds, Google Assistant integration, and an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

LG is launching the Tone+ Free in South Korea for KRW 25,999, with pre-orders opening on October 14. The white model will be available first on October 28, with the black color following in November.

It's unclear if/when LG will bring the Tone+ Free to the United States and other countries around the world, but if you need a pair of truly wireless buds right now, you have plenty of options to choose from.