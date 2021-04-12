Since announcing its departure from the smartphone industry, there have been questions regarding support for LG's current smartphones, and understandably so. LG is not known to have the greatest track record for providing timely (if at all) updates for its smartphones. The company previously stated that it would support certain devices up to three years after their release, but that still left questions about which devices would be supported. Now, we have a better idea of which LG smartphones will continue to receive updates to Android 12 and Android 13.

PhoneArena spotted a page on LG's Korean site that provides a list of devices that it expects to update to the next major versions of Android. The list includes expected devices like the LG Wing and both LTE and 5G versions of the LG Velvet, each of which will be supported until Android 13. The LG G8 also makes an appearance and is expected to receive Android 12, which is good news for anyone that has decided to stick with LG's curious air-motion experiment.

There's the list of smartphones to receive the upcoming versions of Android, including the current Android 11:

Android 11

LG Wing

LG Velvet (LTE/5G)

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q51

LG Q52

LG Q61

LG Q70

LG Q92

LG Q9 One

Android 12

LG Wing

LG Velvet (LTE/5G)

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

Android 13

LG Wing

LG Velvet (LTE/5G)

Curiously, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G doesn't seem to be among the smartphones listed, even though it was released in 2020 just before the Velvet. The device has already begun to receive the Android 11 update in the U.S., but it's unlikely that support will stop there for one of the best LG phones in recent years. It's important to keep in mind that this list is for Korean models, and LG has stated that support will vary upon the region. Still, it's good to have some idea of how long LG fans can hold onto their smartphones before deciding where to go next.