There's a lot of cool and downright insane things going on at CES this year, but alongside the roll-up TVs, ultra-wide monitors, and — is that a robot?? — LG apparently had the time to sneak a recycled phone into its lineup. Meet the phone formerly known as the LG G7 Fit, now known in Korea as the LG Q9.

Launching in Korea around 500,000 won, the LG Q9 is nearly identical to last fall's G7 Fit inside and out — 6.1-inch notched 3120 x 1440p screen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, 3,000 mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G drop resilience, 16MP rear/8MP front cameras, a Hi-Fi quad DAC serving up premium sound to the headphone jack, and Boombox speakers — and while most of those specs still sound pretty decent, there are two specs that have grown stale in 2019:

The Q9 is run by a Snapdragon 821, which Qualcomm released back in 2016.

The Q9 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Android Pie has been here for almost six months, and while the G7 Fit being released last fall with Oreo could have been given some wiggle room, the Q9 should be serving up Pie, especially since it won't be available for purchase until July 11.

The LG Q9 will be available in three colors — New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and Carmine Red — for 499,400 won on Korea's three major carriers this summer.