Foldable phones are nice and all, but LG's been thinking of them in a whole other way this past year. Rather than making a full time foldable, LG's been pushing its Dual Screen display case that lets select LG flagship phones moonlight as foldables in their spare time. It's a nice idea, but the firm's devices didn't receive as much airtime as flashier rivals like the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

The South Korean tech giant has been working on another version of its flexible case, revealed in patents spotted by LetsGoDigital. Like LG's older Dual Screen case, it's an external display for your LG phone. Unlike the older version, it can fold out into a tablet-sized display, giving you more space than before.

This is because the phone will be able to both sit in the display case like LG's current dual-screen case, or sit outside it entirely via a new connector design allowing for a larger surface area. When folded, it'll be pretty much like the Huawei Mate X, when unfolded, it'll be able to be a bit larger than your typical foldable. Since the display and the phone aren't linked together, you'll also be able to easily replace it should it get damaged.