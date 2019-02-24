The LG G8 is coming, and it's... interesting. The company that's known for trying new things is launching an update to the G7 that's a bit thicker to house a bigger battery, and utilizes the familiar notch in exciting, if gimmicky, new ways.

But whereas you may think the G8 just focuses on non-essential upgrades, it's the first G product to use an OLED display, and it has a battery 17% bigger than its predecessor, which along with the upgrade to the processor — a Snapdragon 855 — and an increase in base RAM and storage, should make it a pretty nice bump over 2018.