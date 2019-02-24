The LG G8 is coming, and it's... interesting. The company that's known for trying new things is launching an update to the G7 that's a bit thicker to house a bigger battery, and utilizes the familiar notch in exciting, if gimmicky, new ways.
But whereas you may think the G8 just focuses on non-essential upgrades, it's the first G product to use an OLED display, and it has a battery 17% bigger than its predecessor, which along with the upgrade to the processor — a Snapdragon 855 — and an increase in base RAM and storage, should make it a pretty nice bump over 2018.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.1-inch OLED
3120x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
HDR 10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|RAM
|6GB
|Camera (Main)
|12MP, 1.4µm pixels, ƒ/1.5, OIS
78° lens
|Camera (Wide)
|16MP, 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.9
107° lens, fixed focus
|Camera (Telephoto)
|12MP, 1.0µm, ƒ/2.4, 56mm OIS
|Front Camera
|8MP, ƒ/1.7
80° lens, fixed focus
|Front Camera (Secondary)
|ToF
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
|Audio
|32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Boombox speaker
Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker
Headphone jack
|Battery
|3500mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless
|Water resistance
|IP68
MIL-STD 810G certified
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Hand ID
|Dimensions
|151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|167 grams
|Colors
|Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray
