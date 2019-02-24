The LG G8 is coming, and it's... interesting. The company that's known for trying new things is launching an update to the G7 that's a bit thicker to house a bigger battery, and utilizes the familiar notch in exciting, if gimmicky, new ways.

But whereas you may think the G8 just focuses on non-essential upgrades, it's the first G product to use an OLED display, and it has a battery 17% bigger than its predecessor, which along with the upgrade to the processor — a Snapdragon 855 — and an increase in base RAM and storage, should make it a pretty nice bump over 2018.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch OLED
3120x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
HDR 10
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 128GB
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
RAM 6GB
Camera (Main) 12MP, 1.4µm pixels, ƒ/1.5, OIS
78° lens
Camera (Wide) 16MP, 1.0µm pixels, ƒ/1.9
107° lens, fixed focus
Camera (Telephoto) 12MP, 1.0µm, ƒ/2.4, 56mm OIS
Front Camera 8MP, ƒ/1.7
80° lens, fixed focus
Front Camera (Secondary) ToF
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
Audio 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Boombox speaker
Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker
Headphone jack
Battery 3500mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless
Water resistance IP68
MIL-STD 810G certified
Security Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Hand ID
Dimensions 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4 mm
Weight 167 grams
Colors Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

What do you think about the LG G8?