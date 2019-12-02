The LG G8 doesn't get as much attention as the rest of the Android flagships released in 2019, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth your time. It was one of the first phones to ship with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, and has two capable cameras and clean Android software. It's even starting to receive the big Android 10 update.
Right now for Cyber Monday, you can get it on sale for an incredibly affordable $399. For that money, it's pretty tough to resist.
Underrated flagship
LG G8 ThinQ
Incredible deal on a Snapdragon 855 flagship
The G8 is a competent flagship with capable face unlock, dependable battery life and an impressive dual rear camera array. And now it's available at its cheapest price yet!
$399.99
$849.99 53% off
The G8 has a clean and minimal design with a great balance of both old and new tech. You won't find an in-display fingerprint sensor on the G8, despite launching around the same time as the Galaxy S10, but I actually prefer its more traditional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You get a tactile feel for where your finger should go, and you can swipe down on the sensor to pull down your notification shade — something I miss every day on newer flagships.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
You also still get a 3.5mm headphone jack, backed by LG's incredible Quad DAC that makes the G8 one of the best phones you can buy for high-fidelity wired audio. There's an impressively loud speaker under the display as well, and you get a microSD slot for holding media like music and movies.
That display is pretty great, too. It's a 6.1-inch OLED panel with great color reproduction that's a bit less saturated than Samsung's displays (in a good way, if you ask me), and with tight bezels the G8 still manages to feel relatively small and compact.
The G8 gets a lot of flack for its poorly executed motion gestures, but that's far from the only aspect of its software. You get speedy Android 9 software — or if you're one of the lucky ones who's already receiving the latest update, Android 10 — with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in.
There's a lot to love about the LG G8, and with an unheard of 53% discount for Cyber Monday, now's about as good a time as any to buy one.
Cyber Monday!
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- Find Your Cyber Monday Deal: All Deals Updated Live, Sortable By Category
- Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
- Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Deals
- Best Phone Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Chromebook Deals
- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple iPad Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.