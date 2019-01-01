LG rolled out an Android 9.0 Pie beta to G7 ThinQ owners in its home market, but there has been little news on when customers outside of Korea would receive the update. That changes today, as the manufacturer has detailed that the stable Pie update will commence rolling out globally from this week.

The OTA should start rolling out first to users in South Korea followed by global markets. The update will bring all the new additions in Pie as well as LG's own customizations. The G7 picked up a substantial update last month that delivered a host of fixes and the latest security patch, and the Pie rollout will undoubtedly be an added bonus.

There's no exact timeline as to when the update will start rolling out in global markets, but we'll let you know once we hear more. In the meantime, start hitting that update button if you're rocking the G7.