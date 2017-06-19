LG is rolling out facial recognition to the G6 series as the G6+ makes its debut.
Samsung rolled out a variant of the Galaxy S8 with 6GB of RAM in its home market earlier this year, and LG is now following suit with the G6+. The phone is an upgraded variant of the LG G6 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and will be going up for sale in South Korea early next month.
Aside from the bump in memory and storage, the LG G6+ has the same specs as the standard variant, including a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 821, microSD slot, dual 13MP cameras at the back, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB-C, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi wireless charging. LG is also bundling a pair of B&O Play earphones that are designed to take full advantage of the 32-bit Quad DAC.
The LG G6+ would have made more sense had it been powered by the Snapdragon 835, although it looks like LG is confident in the optimizations it carried out with the Snapdragon 821. Last year's flagship SoC is by no means a slouch, but LG is ceding ground to the S8 and HTC U11 — at least when it comes to customer perception — by continuing to use an older chipset.
On the software front, the LG G6+ is running Android 7.0 Nougat with LG UX 6.0 — same as the standard variant. LG mentions that it will deliver updates to all variants in the G6 series simultaneously, and that a new software update rolling out early next month will deliver an "enhanced security option" in the form of a facial recognition feature.
Called Face Print, the feature will allow you to unlock your G6 (and G6+) just by holding it up to your face. The camera will be activated when the phone is raised to your face, and LG says that the feature will allow you to unlock the phone in under a second. LG will also offer increased battery savings with a feature called Low Power Consumption, and when you're taking a photo with your G6, you'll see a Covered Lens warning if the phone detects that your finger is on the sensor.
Alongside the LG G6+, LG also announced that it will sell a version of the G6 with 64GB storage. The company now has three models in the G6 lineup — the base-model G6 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, the standard variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, and the LG G6+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The new variant will be available in three new color options — Optical Astro Black, Optical Terra Gold and Optical Marine Blue. LG says that the new color options feature a layer of lenticular film at the back, giving them the ability to refract light and deliver an optical effect.
Pricing for the LG G6+ will be detailed at launch, and LG mentions that the phone will be making its way to global markets shortly after its Korean debut.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
LG G6+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now official in Korea
Why not have the g6+ with 835 instead of 821
I imagine that initial manufacture is cheaper and ongoing software management is easier if you are using the same chipset.
Good point, at the same time anyone knows how the g6 is selling? I have one and I like it but seems no update how its doing for LG.
I never can understand the reasoning for why companies like Samsung and LG go and release a model in the US and everywhere else with 4GB ram and 32-64GB but for some reason in the Asian market they release their devices with 6GB ram and most of the time 128GB? Is their a particular reason for them doing this?
I have no solid info on this, but I'm guessing that part of the reason is to provide the consumer with the least amount of phone that will hold up for 2 years.
It's obvious they didn't want to steal the thunder of their V30. (No quad DAC in the US) and 32gb base storage.
But somehow, they managed to get both the DAC and wireless charging in their G6+ version. 128gb storage is pretty great too.
Perhaps we'll see those kinds of specs in a G7. (Or later this year ). I love my G6, but with a 128gb, 6gb ram, quad DAC and the Marine blue....I'd be rockin.
I guess it's upto to the carriers to decide which base model they'll offer through their channels.
There sure is a reason...those consumers over there are sure to make good use of the device and buy whatever they put out. Not so much here in the USA.
Look like those of us in the US are stuck with the crappy base model.
Where did you pull 6GB RAM from? LG does not mention RAM upgrade, just internal storage?