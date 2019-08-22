We're still a couple of weeks out from IFA 2019, but LG is already announcing two of the phones it will be showing off at the upcoming tradeshow. The two phones in question, the K50S and K40S, are slight upgrades from the K40 and K50 that were announced back in February.

Between the two new mid-range devices, the LG K50S is the more premium one, featuring three cameras, a larger screen, and a bigger battery. However, both models will come with the same 2.0GHz octa-core processor, which will most likely be the Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 we saw in the K40 and K50 models.