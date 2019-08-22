What you need to know
- LG has announced the K50S and K40S mid-range phones which will be shown off at IFA in the coming weeks.
- The two new phones are slight upgrades from the K50 and K40 that were announced back in February.
- There is no word on pricing yet, but both phones will be available starting in October.
We're still a couple of weeks out from IFA 2019, but LG is already announcing two of the phones it will be showing off at the upcoming tradeshow. The two phones in question, the K50S and K40S, are slight upgrades from the K40 and K50 that were announced back in February.
Between the two new mid-range devices, the LG K50S is the more premium one, featuring three cameras, a larger screen, and a bigger battery. However, both models will come with the same 2.0GHz octa-core processor, which will most likely be the Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 we saw in the K40 and K50 models.
|Category
|LG K50S
|LG K40S
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+
19.5:9
|6.1-inch HD+
19.5:9
|Processor
|2.0 GHz Octa-Core
|2.0 GHz Octa-Core
|Memory
|3GB
|2GB/3GB
|Storage
|32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
|32GB
MicroSD card up to 2TB
|Rear Camera
|13MP
PDAF
|13MP
PDAF
|Rear Camera
|5MP
Super Wide
|5MP
Super Wide
|Rear Camera
|2MP
Depth Sensor
|Front Camera
|13MP
|13MP
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|4000mAh
|3500mAh
|Dimensions
|165.8 x 77.5 x 8.2mm
|156.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm
Other similarities between the two phones include a dedicated Google Assistant button, fingerprint sensors on the back, AI CAM, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, and MIL-STD 810G compliance.
While the LG K40S will be lacking some additional features found on the K50S, it will also come in at a lower price point with a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM.
The K40S and K50S will be available in New Aurora Black or New Moroccan Blue starting this October in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. There is no word on pricing for the two phones at this time, but we can expect to learn more once they are unveiled at IFA.
