Robot vacuums are great and have come a long way in the past few years. Along with getting better, the prices have started dropping, and we are now seeing some great robot vacuum deals. Right now you can pick up Neato's Botvac D7 for just $499.99 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $300 compared to its regular price and even $100 less than the current offer at Amazon. The deal is only available today, though, so don't wait to get your order in.

Today only Neato Botvac D7 This is Neato's highest-spec model which features a D-shaped design for getting in places that other robot vacuums can't. It has laser-guided mapping, works well across various floor types, and can clean for up to 120 minutes before recharging. $499.99 $799.99 $300 off See at Best Buy

Make no mistake, this is not a cheap robot vacuum. Neato has a variety of products, and this is its top of the line option. In fact, its price was the main criticism in our Botvac D7 review, though that concern is assuaged by today's $300 discount.

The Botvac D7 has a 0.7-liter dustbin capacity, 120 minutes of battery life per charge, and features a unique D-shaped design to allow it to clean spaces round vacuums can't reach.

It also has laser-guided mapping to intelligently get around your home, offers straight-line cleaning patterns, and the brush is nearly 70% larger than most of the competition. Once you run it once, you can set no-go lines in the app so it will avoid certain areas of your floor if you wish, and you can use the app to schedule the vacuum to clean when it's convenient for you.

This is the best price we've seen on this model since Black Friday, so don't miss out. If you want to spend a little less, the Neato Botvac D4 is a cheaper version of the D7, though lacks some of the most advanced features and has a shorter battery life.